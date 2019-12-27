12/13 47 30 0

12/14 36 26 0

12/15 26 18 2.8" snow

12/16 29 24 T snow

12/17 30 11 T snow

12/18 25 7 0

12/19 32 6 0

on 12/19 frost dept was 1'

December snowfall to date 3.05

Rainfall and melted snow to date .59"

