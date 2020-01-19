1/10 56 43 .32"

1/11 57 33 2.23"

1/12 33 25 .12"rain .25" snow

1/13 36 31 T snow

1/14 41 30 0

1/15 43 31 T

1/16 37 16 0

January rainfall and melted snow to date 2.79

January snow to date .45"

