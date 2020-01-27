1/17 29 15 T snow

1/18 41 20 .89 Rain and melted snow

1/19 20 3 T snow

1/20 26 10 T snow

1/21 34 12 T snow

1/22 34 21 0

1/23 38 31 T snow

January rainfall and melted snow to date 3.68"

January snowfall to date .45"

Tags