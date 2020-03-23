3/13 52 32 0

3/14 40 31 3.75' Snow

3/15 45 27 T Snow

3/16 42 31 .17"

3/17 50 36 0

3/18 45 36 .56"

3/19 63 43 .41"

March snowfall to date 3.75"

March rainfall to date 2.95"

