3/27 56 41 .20"

3/28 67 50 .32"

3/29 66 44 .02"

3/30 58 38 0

3/31 47 34 0

4/1 56 34 0

4/2 65 32 0

March rainfall and melted snow 3.68"

March snowfall 4.25"

April rainfall to date 0

Tags