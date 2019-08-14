There’s a way for senior adults to stay young at heart.
A few years ago a group was formed to help do such. It’s called Young at Heart.
“The idea,” said pastor Greg McDonald, “is to give senior adults something to do on a Saturday. Weekends can become pretty relaxed, and there’s not a lot to do for them.”
From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. once or twice a month the group gets together.
This group offers a variety of entertaining programs and dinners.
The idea was from Barb Phillips. “She really got it going,” he said. “It’s her thoughts and efforts. She’s very diligent and very organized.”
And though it began within the HIllsboro Nazarene Church, he said the group is all inclusive. “The idea is to reach out.”
There’s ministry, but it’s about giving seniors something to do.
Programs have included performances from the Myers Dinner Theatre, southern bluegrass or gospel groups performing, and of course bingo, euchre and other games.
She’s looking for suggestions and is very open to incorporating them into events.”
There usually a dinner, and there’s a low cost fee for this, he said, but it’s just to cover the cost.
Programs are tailored to where the program is conducted. He said they try to spread activities around the county and communities, with various organizations taking part.
There’s a core group, McDonald said, but there could be upwards of 30 people who attend: men and women. He said they try to work with Autumn Terrace to get more individuals engaged in activities, and the American Legion works with them, as well.
“All feedback has been that it’s a wonderful experience.”
He said people can visit for just one event, or some to them all.
“Barb has done so much with this. I very much appreciate the leadership.”