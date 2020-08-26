The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
September 5th, Veterans’ Appreciation Lunch with entertainment by Chris Walters and a meatball sandwich lunch. Cost: Free for veterans. $1.00 for other seniors. Location: American Legion Post 52, 122 West Mill Street, Attica. Reservation deadline: September 2nd. Note: This event is scheduled from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Entertainment is scheduled for 11:45 am.
September 12th, Travel Series: Visiting Canada featuring a program by Janet Kerby. Participants purchase their own lunch. Dessert will be provided. Location: Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant, 833 Liberty Street, Covington. Reservation deadline: September 9th. Note: This event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
September 19th, Fall Prevention featuring a program by Purdue University Extension of Fountain County, brunch and mystery party bingo. Cost: $3.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: September 16th.
September 26th, Organic Fruits and Vegetables featuring a program by Purdue University Extension of Fountain County and Farmers’ Market party bingo. Participants purchase their own lunch. Cost for party bingo is $1.00. Location: Highway 341 Café, Wallace.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.