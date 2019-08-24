A Benton Central eighth grader earned a sixth place at the National Junior High Rodeo finals.
Kinlyn Yadon, a Warren County resident, earned the ranking in goat tying.
“I love being involved in rodeo because it’s fun and exciting,” Kinlyn said. “The hardest part of being involved in this sport is all the hours spent taking care of the animals and practicing,” she said.
Her mother, Kelly, said, she got into rodeo when her brother started doing preK rodeo when he was four, and he did that because his cousin did. “So, Kinlyn just followed suit. She's been doing it for 9 years.”
She also takes part in breakaway calf roping and team roping.
There’s opportunity to do this locally, said Kelly.
“She has been an Indiana Junior Rodeo Association (IJRA) member since she was in preschool. She will now be entering her eighth grade and final year as the association only goes to eighth grade. That has been in West Lebanon at the ball park for the last three years but is now moving to Danville, Indiana. She was also a member of the Indiana Junior High Rodeo team. She finished the 2018-19 season finishing in the top four of her three events: goat tie, breakaway and team roping. That is how she made it to the National Junior High Finals in Huron, South Dakota. Once there, she finished sixth in the world in goat tie. There were 150 goat tiers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia there. The 150 goat tiers that competed at nationals against Kinlyn were in the top four of their state/providence. They had two rounds and a short go at the National Finals.
“Kinlyn was able to have two great times in the first two rounds which landed her in the short go. They only take the top 20 in the aggregate to the short go. On Saturday night of the finals Kinlyn ran a 8.87. She finished fourth in the short go round and sixth overall — so, sixth in the world. She won a buckle and a scholarship for each of her finishes.”
She, and her brother, are successful in rodeo.
“Last year her and her brother, Clay, finished 14th in the world in ribbon roping at the National Junior High Finals. She has been an All Around Cowgirl, won buckles in breakaway, goat tie and team roping. She has also been a K12 Princess at the Southern Indiana Junior Rodeo and has was the 678 Indiana Junior Rodeo Princess her sixth grade year in IJRA. She has been awarded Horse of the Year from the Indiana Junior High Rodeo and won a few scholarships through the National Junior High Rodeo.”
Her goals include joining the National Little Britches Association this year and would like to do well at those national finals that will in Oklahoma next July. She will be competing in goat tie and breakaway this year in Little Britches.
When she has time to do other activities, Kinlyn loves to play basketball and run track, as well as just ride horses.