The Wabash River Conference wrestling and swimming meets were recently at Covington and Attica High School. The All-Conference Team will be honored at the WRC winter banquet at the Beef House Banquet Center March 11.
For wrestling:
Team Champion — Attica; Coach — Dean Branstetter
106 # - Avery Miller – Attica; 113 # - Hayden Galloway - Attica; 120 # - Nate Hennessey - Seeger; 126 # - Jason Matthews – Fountain Central; 132 # - Jordan Hodge – Attica; 138 # - Gavin Williamson – Covington; 145 # - Jorden Douglass – Attica; 152 # - Willie Frazee – Fountain Central; 160 # - Seth Bollinger – Parke Heritage; 170 # - Alex Black – Covington; 182 # - Austin Croucher – Covington; 195 # - Jack Hargan – Attica; 220 # - Clayton Kelley – Attica; 285 # - Nate Sly – Covington.
For girls’ swimming:
Team Champion – South Vermillion; Coach – Kent Musall
200 Medley Relay – South Vermillion, Addyson Lindsey, Sophie Redman, Emily Meyer, Maggie Mumaw; 200 Freestyle – Tyler Bowling – Fountain Central; 200 IM – Emily Meyer – South Vermillion; 50 Freestyle – Avah Watson – Seeger; Diving – Taylor Wilson – South Vermillion; 100 Butterfly – Emily Meyer – South Vermillion; 100 Freestyle – Avah Watson – Seeger; 500 Freestyle – Tyler Bowling – Fountain Central; 200 Freestyle Relay – South Vermillion, Kadian Brown, Alison Amerman, Emily Meyer, Maggie Mumaw; 100 Backstroke – Kadian Brown – South Vermillion; 100 Breaststroke – Sophie Redman – South Vermillion; 400 Freestyle Relay – South Vermillion, Kadian Brown, Alison Amerman, Sophie Redman, Ashlea Chubb.
For boys’ swimming:
Team Champion – South Vermillion; Coach – Kent Musall
200 Medley Relay – South Vermillion, Jason Spurr, Eli Taylor, Tyler White, Bradley Oliver; 200 Freestyle – Aidan Shumaker – Fountain Central; 200 IM – Landyn Thomas – South Vermillion; 50 Freestyle – James Vitaniemi – South Vermillion; Diving – Eric Medley – Fountain Central; 100 Butterfly – Aidan Shumaker – Fountain Central; 100 Freestyle – James Vitaniemi – South Vermillion; 500 Freestyle – Rylan Brown – South Vermillion; 200 Freestyle Relay – South Vermillion, Landyn Thomas, Bradley Oliver, James Vitaniemi, Rylan Brown; 100 Backstroke – Jason Spurr – South Vermillion; 100 Breaststroke – Eli Taylor – South Vermillion; 400 Freestyle Relay – South Vermillion, Rylan Brown, James Vitaniemi, Jason Spurr, Landyn Thomas.