WILSON

Mary Wilson of Perrysville, Indiana, will turn 106 years old Dec. 2.

She was born in December of 1913 in Lodi.

Mary is the widow of Lee Wilson, the mother of Mary Lee Payne, Kenny Wilson (deceased), Kendall Wilson and Weezie Roop all of Perrysville. She has 13 grandchildren 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

