Wilma Louise Overpeck celebrates her 100th birthday!
“I still feel the same inside as I did at 16!”
Louise Overpeck celebrated her 100th birthday on June 30, 2020. She has been residing at Autumn Trace Assisted Living Facility for three years, and since March 17, 2020 has been in lock-down with no leaving or receiving visitors inside. She has been visiting her family through her front window in the colder months, and on warm days sitting on her enclosed porch with the family at a distance on the other side of the screen. COVID-19 has taken many special moments from every family this year, but as they say, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade! Her birthday plans had to be changed, no big party with family from far and wide, but the best COVID 100th birthday celebration came into being!
Her birthday started with a surprise visit from her granddaughters and the placing of 100 pinwheels on her lawn and writing on her windows, then visits from nieces and nephews, (on the porch of course). Next, a wonderful party at Autumn Trace with a spectacular cake by Marylin Moore, Activities Director. Later, a special birthday parade was enjoyed by all the residents, with Louise as the Guest of Honor and a 100th Tiara to prove it. Again, thank you to Autumn Trace.
The West Lebanon Fire and Rescue Department participated in the parade. She said “my home town really came through for me.”
She said she appreciated that the Warren County Commissioners re-named Louise’s former W 6th Street in West Lebanon to Louise Overpeck Boulevard, where two of her former homes are located and that Commissioner, Brain Jordan in his black Model-T, delivered her street sign in style. Dick and Mary Hay, longtime friends, appeared in his beautiful, red, vintage automobile. Next came about 40 decorated cars with balloons, signs and streamers, driven by family and friends from the West Lebanon Christian Church, former West Lebanon neighbors, more nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews from Danville, IL, and family as far as Carmel, IN and Chicago, IL. Really, how often to you get to see a vibrant 100-year-old relative and friend?
The parade participants were greeted with a booklet celebrating Louise’s 100 years with pictures of her life and interesting facts of the time. They were also given one of her fresh baked sugar cookies. Louise said, “I have made thousands of those cookies,” (Some of us have eaten hundreds of them). The parade participants could briefly pause in front of Louise and tell her hello and happy birthday, and see an enlarged photo of her at age 23, the one she sent to her special friend, Robert Overpeck, in the Navy during WWII. June 30, 2020 would have been their 74th wedding anniversary. He passed away on July 3, 2013
Louise was touched by the number of people that took time on a very hot evening to decorate their cars with signs, make a quick stop, send flowers, give her a gift, including 120+ people that sent a birthday card. Your thoughtfulness and kindness made the once in a lifetime event a fun and memorable one that will last for many years.
To what does Louise contribute her 100 years? “I had a loving family and childhood, a happy marriage, always went to church and for the most part watched what I ate.” She has a daily bible study, keeps up with current events, talks to family and friends on the phone and Facetime and is currently writing her family history. She enjoys talking to people and recalling past events and is planning to put together a cookbook of her favorite recipes.
Thank you again from her family, Randy and Jane Haddock, Jill and Conor Eberly and Amanda Haddock. We look forward to the time when the rest of the family, Curt, Carol, Matt, and Elizabeth Overpeck are able to visit from Florida. Hopefully, our favorite celebration spot, The Beef House, will be our destination that day.
If you know Louise Overpeck and would still like to send a card, her address is: 1287 E. Main St, #105, Attica, IN 47918.