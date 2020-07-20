A meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Williamsport was held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Warren County Learning Center with the following officers present – Mike Hutchison, Council President and Council Members Traci Latoz and Jim Lanham. Also present were Town Attorneys Jud Barce and Ingrid Barce, Amy Cushman, Vickie Strickler, Ted Latoz, Gene Snoeberger, Kevin Strickler, Mark Hutson, Michele Stucky, Miles Stucky, Ryan White, Lucas Hayek, Donna Mullins, Arlie Mullins, Alexis Culley, Dave Banta, Dick Briles, Jon Inman, Craig Greenwood, Brad House, Karla House, Andy Strickler, Ron Turner, and Sharon Hutchison.
Mike Hutchison called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m.
Mike Hutchison made a motion to approve the minutes of the June 4, 2020 meeting. Traci Latoz seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Mike Hutchison made a motion to approve the minutes of the June 24th special meeting. Jim Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Mike Hutchison asked if anyone was in attendance for the disconnect portion of the meeting.
Alexis Culley was in attendance for the disconnect portion of the meeting.
Traci Latoz reminded the Council that the Utility Disconnect Moratorium was extended by Governor Holcomb for Indiana.
Alexis Culley stated she has been making payments to get caught up on her utilities. The Council advised her to continue to make payments when she can.
Donna and Arlie Mullins were in attendance to discuss trees on a neighboring property that need to be removed due to concerns of them falling on their property. Ted Latoz will take pictures of the trees. Jud Barce will send a notice to the property owner to remove the trees.
Traci Latoz made a motion to identify trees on Donna and Arlie Mullin’s neighboring property for the purpose of removal. Mike Hutchison seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
The Council discussed several properties in Town that need to be cleaned up and/or removed, including 5 W Jackson Street, 4 W Jackson Street, 14 E Monroe Street, and 401 Market Street.
Lucas Hayek was in attendance on behalf of Eric Jackowick to discuss the new sign put up for The Falls. Lucas stated the sign has made it more difficult to see vehicles coming down E Monroe when pulling out from The Falls area.
Miles Stucky discussed the Town’s swimming pool and the need for a new one and/or other options, such as a splash pad or lazy river.
Sharon Hutchison suggested contacting KIRPC to help with the planning process for a new pool. KIRPC can also assist the Town in finding funding for the project. Mike Hutchison will contact Edwin at KIRPC regarding a park plan for the pool.
Vickie Strickler asked for permission to send letters out on behalf of the Town to Townships and the County informing them of the Town’s need for a new pool, so that they may be able to possibly set aside funding in their budgets for next year to help the Town with the cost. Vickie will compose a letter for the Council’s approval prior to sending one out.
Amy Cushman asked the Council if they would like to continue penalty suspensions during the Utility Disconnect Moratorium. The Council agreed to continue penalty suspensions as long as the moratorium continues.
Kevin Strickler stated the July round for the Community Crossings Grant has been delayed until September due to lack of funding.
Kevin Strickler stated the sewer project with Midwest Mole is going well. Mike Hutchison asked Kevin to contact Midwest Mole and request that they put a more specific timeframe on the notices they are putting on residents’ doors for when they will be in their area working. Kevin Strickler said he would mention this to them.
Mike Hutchison stated Midwest Mole has a pay application for the work they have completed so far in the amount of $65,272.60 with a $3,435.40 retainage.
Mike Hutchison made a motion to approve the pay application for Midwest Mole in the amount of $65,272.60. Jim Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Traci Latoz discussed the possibility of appointing a community liaison for the Town of Williamsport. No appointment was made at this time.
Traci Latoz discussed the Town Code Repository being the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library. Any new or amended ordinances should be kept on file there, as well as the Town Hall Office. Ingrid Barce stated the revised Town Code will be completed within the month and once that is done a copy can be taken to the library.
Traci Latoz discussed payroll frequency and asked the Council to revisit the idea of changing payroll for Town employees from the 1st and the 16th of each month to bi-weekly pay.
Traci Latoz made a motion to change payroll to every two weeks instead of twice a month. Jim Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Traci Latoz discussed a typographical error on one of the signs at The Fall’s. Kevin Strickler will look into this.
Jim Lanham discussed two houses on Thomas Street that need to be removed. Jud Barce will add these two houses to his list discussed earlier and have John Kuiper inspect them.
Jim Lanham discussed contacting Warren County Township Trustees to request that they increase their budgets for the Fire Department.
Mike Hutchison discussed tearing down the Bingo Stand at the Fairgrounds. Kevin Strickler will rope off the Bingo Stand until they can get in to remove it.
Traci Latoz made a motion to remove the Bingo Stand. Jim Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Mike Hutchison discussed selling the Town of Williamsport’s electric utility.
Brad House, Lineman for the Town of Williamsport, asked if the Town will be doing a rate study that will take into account that the Town is losing money on the electric utility because it does not charge commercial users demand charges. Mike Hutchison stated this would be taken into account.
Mike Hutchison stated the Town has been approached by people that are willing to take over the 40-year contract that the Town is currently locked into with IMPA, of which there are 22 years remaining.
Dave Banta asked who approached Mike Hutchison concerning purchasing the Town’s electric utility. Mike Hutchison declined to answer. Jud Barce stated there is no legal obligation for Mike Hutchison to reveal who he has spoken to until the process to sell the electric utility begins and the utility goes up for bid.
Jon Inman requested that the current council takes into account the input from Bill Lucas, Kevin Strickler, and Brad House prior to making a decision to sell the Electric Utility.
Karla House asked if the two linemen for the Town would be losing their jobs if the electric utility sold. Mike Hutchison stated that would not necessarily be the case.
Brad House stated that if a larger company like Duke would buy the Town’s electric utility, their lineman do not have to live within ten miles of the service area, so things like maintenance and service response time in outages will decline greatly.
Dick Briles stated he was told by the prior Town Attorney that the three people that make up the Council for Williamsport cannot get together and sell a utility. Jud Barce stated this is not true today. The people’s representatives, which would be the Town Council, not the people, can make the decision to sell a utility.
Traci Latoz asked Jud Barce if something can be added to the RFP about giving priority to bids that will save jobs.
Andy Strickler, Lineman for the Town of Williamsport, asked why the Council is wanting to sell the electric utility. Mike Hutchison stated financials is one of the reasons.
Brad House stated the electric utility is the Town’s main money-making utility and doesn’t see how the Town is losing money on it.
Mike Hutchison stated he would like to move on with the process of selling the Town’s electric Utility.
Dave Banta requested that any special meetings and/or agendas be put on the Town’s website for the public to find, not just the Facebook page for the Town and the door of the Town Hall Office. Traci Latoz will ensure that the meeting notifications and agendas now be posted on all three.
Brad House stated the electric rate study that was done in 2018 suggested lowering residential rates and charging demand charges to commercial users, however, the board decided against this and raised residential rates and did not begin charging commercial users demand charges.
Jon Inman stated the board should review the rate study done in 2018 and suggested the board discuss demand charges with some of the commercial users in Town as well.
Ingrid Barce presented the declaratory resolution for TMF’s tax abatement. TMF resubmitted a new SB-1 stating at least three jobs will be created for the tax abatement.
Mike Hutchison made a motion to approve resolution 2020-0702A for TMF’s tax abatement request. Jim Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Ingrid Barce presented amended Ordinance 2020-0702B, which updates the Town’s current Fair Housing Policy.
Traci Latoz made a motion to approve Ordinance 2020-0702B. Mike Hutchison seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Ingrid Barce presented Ordinance 2020-0702C which will combine the Town’s current peddler’s ordinance, solicitor’s ordinance, and magazine sales ordinances into one ordinance and removed the licensing fee the Town charged peddlers.
Mike Hutchison made a motion to approve Ordinance 2020-0702C, repealing and replacing chapters 25, 26, and 27 of the Town’s code. Traci Latoz seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Ingrid Barce advised she is still looking into coming up with a utility deposit refund policy.
Ingrid Barce presented Ordinance 2020-0702D, regarding the Town’s policy on the keeping of chickens within the Town’s limits and asked the Council to consider how many chickens they would like to limit a person to. The Council agreed to limit a household to four chickens, only hens, no roosters, and setback no less than twenty-five feet from property boundaries.
Mike Hutchison made a motion to approve Ordinance 2020-0702D as discussed. Jim Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Ingrid Barce presented Ordinance 2020-0702E, regarding creating a Town Marshal Reserve Program for the Town. The Ordinance allows the Town Marshal to choose Reserves at their discretion and then be approved by the Town Council. The Town Marshal will have to create an eligibility policy and the Reserve may not be an employee of the Town.
Gene Snoeberger stated there is a state statute regarding training requirements set forth by the
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy that should be added to the ordinance. Ingrid Barce will amend the ordinance to add these requirements and send it to the Town Hall for the Council to sign.
Jim Lanham made a motion to approve Ordinance 2020-0702E, as amended. Mike Hutchison seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Ingrid Barce stated she is still working on the Fire Department Chapter of the Town Code, as well as the Snow Route Chapter.
Mike Hutchison asked if there were any public comments. There were no further comments.
Mike Hutchison made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Traci Latoz seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
With no further business to come before the Council the meeting was adjourned.