Williamsport’s first Williamsport’s Got Talent contest had four categories in it’s competition July 27.
The categories were vocals, instrumental, miscellaneous, and audience choice with each audience member voting on a paper ballot or a voting app.
Ben Warrick, 2018 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient was our MC for the night.
The 2019 GIFT Interns for the Community Foundation, Josie Austin (2018 H. Park and Anna Jean Hunter Scholarship Recipient) and Rebecca Monroe (2018 Ronald and Martha Pugh Scholarship Recipient) put together this event, as well as our three outdoor movie nights.
Winners were Grace Hennessey and Maria Frasch — audience choice winners, Wade Brost — winner of the miscellaneous category with his karate act, Eve Pigman and Kara Larch — duet winners of the vocal category, and Thomas Odle — winner of the instrumental category with a classical piano piece.