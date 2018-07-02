This year marked the ninth annual cardboard boat race for the Williamsport Park Program. The races took place at the pool in Williamsport Park and involved not just the Williamsport Park Program kids but teams from the Attica Park Program as well.
The races consist of three teams attempting to take a lap and back from one of the pool to the other without their handmade sea worthy vessel sinking. The boats can be made from nothing except cardboard and duct tape. Assistant Director of the Park Program Melissa O’Farrell has been involved with the program for 17 of its 18 years of existence. O’Farrell said that working with the kids on events like this is why she loves her job.
“I’ve been doing this for 17 years because I love my job. I love the fact that I get to spend four hours a day playing with kids and making them smile and coming up with fun activities to get them to want to be here,” O’Farrell said.
This is the second year the Williamsport parks program has partnered with the Attica parks program for the boat race. O’Farrell said that the Attica boats have continued to show improvement and that down the road it will be interesting to see what the Attica kids build.
“Their boats have gotten better this year and our boats have gotten better and better every year, so it will be interesting to see in another two or three years how Attica builds with their duct tape boats,” O’Farrell said.
This year the U.S.S Concrete captained by Connor Heidenrich took home the first-place prize. The Moldy Crow came in second and the Boat of Hearts won the prize for best looking boat.
According to O’Farrell teamwork and teambuilding are a huge part of the cardboard boat race. She said that part of the experience is the groups learning who takes more of a leadership role and who rather play a supporting role on the team.
“They get to pick their teams and we try to keep them in groups of six,” O’Farrell said. “Team building is a huge part of learning how to work together and learning how certain kids want to take leadership roles and other kids want to stand back. So, it is a whole week of building something and seeing that something come to a culmination at the end.
While the boat race has a team of six, sometimes teams have to be changed or adjusted. O’Farrell said that because kids do not have to come everyday things can change on the fly.
“They don’t have to come everyday so everyday it changes. Sometimes we have new kids come that have to join a new team or start a new team,” O’Farrell said.
The success of the parks program lead to the need of a Jr. High program. O’Farrell said that the Jr. High kids would often join their younger siblings who were part of the program because they didn’t have anything to do now that they were too old for the original program.
“We realized we had a need for a Jr. High program when we started having kids come to us with their younger siblings because they were too old to come to the program, but they were still hanging out with us because they had nothing else to do,” O’Farrell said.
“They get a free breakfast in the morning and a hot lunch in the afternoon which is nice,” O’Farrell said. “It is a $40 registration fee, but we figure we spend roughly around $300 per child on different activities and lunches and breakfasts and swimming.”