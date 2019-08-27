The Williamsport Volunteer Fire Department has high hopes for the second annual Motorama fundraiser.
This year it’s scheduled for Sept. 7, from noon until 11 p.m. on Monroe Street.
Last year the fire department had to think quickly on an alternate location as it was rainy day, but the planning committee is hopeful that all of the events planned will run smoothly.
Tim Davis, one of the members of the planning committee, explained that the day has been compacted in the schedule.
“Last year we started at 9:30 a.m., this year we’re starting at 12 noon and have events planned through the day,” he said. “The car show goes from noon to 5 p.m.; Jonah’s Fish Fry is coming to cook, 4-7:30 p.m.; the beer tent is open from 6-11 p.m. and the music is from 7-11 p.m.”
Judging of the vehicles that come to the show will happen through the day, including a Best of Show, Firefighter’s Choice, Best Rat-rod, Best Motorcycle, Best tractor, and Top 30, are awards. Trophy plaques have been made by Accuburn of Williamsport and Photo Steel of Danville, Illinois.
Tim Davis added that Hooker Garden Winery is also going to have some wines and wine slushies available, too.
As far as vehicles, Tim and his son Justin, also on the planning committee, said that the motto for the show is “if it runs on gas it can come” in order to not limit any interested people with motorcycles, tractors, rat-rods… “you name it,” Justin Davis said.
Beau McGrew will be the opening act for Main Street Exit band, a long time favorite from the area, Tim said.
Finally, there will be two raffles. “We’ve got a Henry Golden Boy Rifle to give a raffle winner,” Tim said. “We also have a pair of court-side Indiana Pacer tickets with dinner before the game included.”
The Davis’ explained that the whole goal for this fundraiser is to buy a new fire engine truck for the department as well as new turn out gear, which costs $25,000 a set. A new fire engine is $500,000.
“We need to keep our equipment up to date and safe for the men who uses it,” Tim said.