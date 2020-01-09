The town council of Williamsport was at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at the town hall with the following officers present – Mike Hutchison, council president and council members Jim Lanham and Traci Latoz. Also present were Bill Lucas, clerk-treasurer and town attorney Mallory Redlin, Amy Cushman, Gene Snoeberger, Kevin Strickler, Mark Hutson, Djene Coffman, and Tyleigh Henry.
Hutchison called the meeting to order and stated that appointment of officers needed to be done, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Lanham made a motion to keep the same appointment as 2019. Hutchison seconded the motion. Voted and passed by majority.
Hutchison made a motion to appoint Barce and Redlin as the Town Attorneys for 2020. Traci Latoz seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Hutchison made a motion to appoint the Review Republican the publication of notice. Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Hutchison asked if there were any corrections that needed to be made to the Dec. 17 special meeting minutes. Lucas stated that the minutes reflected a change in the town pay schedule was to be made, but he did not believe the council decided to change the pay schedule. Lucas stated that he is opposed to any change to the pay schedule. Latoz stated they did agree to change the pay schedule at the last meeting to every other Friday, pending the ability to do it. Lanham stated he was opposed to changing the pay schedule also. Hutchison stated he would like to leave the pay schedule the same, but implement direct deposit.
Lanham made a motion to leave the pay schedule the way it is on the first and the 16th.
Hutchison seconded the motion, provided everything be done to implement direct deposit. Lanham amended his motion to include implementation of direct deposit. Voted and passed by majority. Latoz opposed.
Redlin stated the council also needed to vote to pass the benefit changes agreed upon at the last meeting.
Vacation time was amended to: one week after six months, two weeks after two years, three weeks after seven years, four weeks after 20 years.
Added was two sick days, for a total of six sick days per calendar year.
Added was one bereavement day, for a total of three paid bereavement days, with the ability to use available sick days for additional paid time off during bereavement leave.
Holidays for the police department were changed to allow the department to take off the holiday and not have to use a vacation day to take the day off with pay.
Latoz made a motion to approve the benefit changes, as spoken, above. Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Hutchison asked if anyone was in attendance for the disconnect hearing portion of the meeting. Tyleigh Henry was in attendance for the disconnect hearing to request more time to pay her November bill, which is up for disconnection. Lucas suggested that Henry pay $150 every Friday, beginning Jan. 17, and come back to the February disconnect hearing, Feb. 6, to set up another payment arrangement for the December bill that will be up for disconnect in February.
Latoz made a motion to set up a payment arrangement for Henry to pay $150 every Friday, beginning Jan 17 through the Feb. 6 disconnect hearing, when she will come in again. Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Coffman was in attendance to discuss a penalty that was added to her utility bill. She stated that her utility bill was put in the night drop Dec. 14, however, a penalty was still added. Cushman stated a penalty should not have been added if it was in the night drop the morning of Monday the 16th. Amy will look into her account and get back with Coffman tomorrow.
Latoz stated that she also received a letter from another utility customer with concerns about Town policy’s on penalty application when the due date falls on the weekend.
Hutchison stated that he would like to see the town change its penalty policy to allow the next business day to pay without penalty when the due date falls on the weekend or holiday. Redlin will prepare an amendment to the town’s billing ordinance regarding penalties, for the council to review at the February meeting.
Latoz discussed the waiver of late fees for Tawnia Adams. After discussion, the council decided to not waive penalties as requested by Adams.
Hutchison discussed a concern from town resident, Cheryl Bunch. Bunch’s concern was that a street light needs to be put at the intersection of 41 and 28 to increase visibility at night. Strickler stated that this would not be a town issue.
Lucas asked if anyone spoke with Ruann Marks concerning her appointment to the Area Plan Commission. Lanham called Marks and she agreed to remain the town’s appointee for the Area Plan Commission. The council already appointed Ruann at a previous meeting, pending her agreement.
Latoz asked that Hutchison make sure KIRPC knows he is the appointee for the town, as she is still getting the mail for it.
Lanham presented the council with two options on health insurance premium changes for town employees, one being a percentage-based change based on the actual cost of the insurance for the employee, and the other being a tiered option, based on who is covered under each employee’s policy. The council will review the options and discuss again at a later meeting.
Latoz made a motion to proceed with all disconnects that do not have any other arrangements made prior to Jan. 6. Hutchison seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Redlin provided the council with the bond ordinance for the wastewater treatment plant, Ordinance 2020-0102.
Hutchison made a motion to suspend the normal rules to read an ordinance twice prior to passing it. Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed
Latoz made a motion to approve Ordinance 2020-0102. Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Hutchison asked if there were any public comments. There were no public comments.
Cushman provided the council with leak adjustments for approval. The council reviewed the leak adjustments presented. Cushman will present the council with total dollar amounts adjusted off for water and sewer at the February meeting.
Latoz made a motion to approve the leak adjustments presented, including any penalties incurred. Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Hutchison made a motion to approve the minutes of the special meeting from Dec. 17. Latoz seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
Cushman asked the council about approving the leak adjustment for Adams. As the adjustment was already included in the prior motion to approve all leak adjustments presented, the council opted to make no changes to the previous motion approving the leak adjustments.
Latoz would like the record to reflect that she was opposed to the first vote of the evening.
Hutchison made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Lanham seconded the motion. Voted and passed.
With no further business to come before the council the meeting was adjourned.