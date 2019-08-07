The Williamsport Volunteer Fire Department will have its second Motorama, car show and Jonah fish fry.
The event will be Sept. 7 in downtown Williamsport.
The car show will be from noon until 5 p.m. Vendors will be set up at that time.
The fish fry will be from 4-7:30 p.m. Adults can eat all they can eat for $10, and children ages 12 and under will be $6.
The beer garden will be open from 6-11 p.m.
Shelby Rivers will perform at 7 p.m. Main Street Exit Band will take the stage from 8-11 p.m.
Those with questions can call or text Tim Davis at 765-585-0115.