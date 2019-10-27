Students in grades 2-6 at Williamsport Elementary recently completed the Accelerated Reader program for the first nine weeks. During the year, students accumulate points based on books that they read and computer tests that they take about the books. Students earn their way into point clubs based on their total number of points.
Williamsport Elementary Accelerated Reader Point Clubs named for first nine weeks
Wendy Davis
