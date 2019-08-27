Between the Warren County Commissioners meeting and Warren County Council meetings Aug. 26, Bryan Lanam of the Warren County Emergency Services presented a demonstration of newly purchased chest compression vests which will increase success rates when patients have lost consciousness during and ambulance call. With an appropriation from the county commissioners and county council, the ambulance service purchase three of the devices that allow for the emergency technicians to maintain chest compressions while further assessing patient conditions without missing a beat, literally. One of the chest compression vests costs, $14,000 each, and Lanam explained that by purchasing three of the devices the county was given a slightly reduced price. Additionally, two are in ambulance trucks and the third is used for training.
Between the Warren County Commissioners meeting and Warren County Council meetings Aug. 26, Bryan Lanam of the Warren County Emergency Services presented a demonstration of newly purchased chest compression vests which will increase success rates when patients have lost consciousness during and ambulance call.
With an appropriation from the county commissioners and county council, the ambulance service purchase three of the devices that allow for the emergency technicians to maintain chest compressions while further assessing patient conditions without missing a beat, literally.
One of the chest compression vests costs, $14,000 each, and Lanam explained that by purchasing three of the devices the county was given a slightly reduced price. Additionally, two are in ambulance trucks and the third is used for training.