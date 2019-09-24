Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) grants recently awarded the Wabash River Career and Technical Education Program at the MSD of Warren county School Corporation, along with the Southeast Fountain, Covington Community, Attica Consolidated and surrounding corporations in Vermilion and Parke counties a grant for $104,000 to create a course around precision agriculture which includes local externships.
The class is currently being offered to juniors and seniors in Fountain and Warren counties led by Bailey Crowder.
Crowder is a recent graduate of Purdue University and has been training with those who are at the fore front of the advancements in precision agriculture. She will also work as a liaison between the school and local businesses to develop an externship program, according to the press release from WHIN. Students will have the opportunity to participate in externships using precision agriculture at local businesses or with local company representatives that will allow them to immerse themselves in real world experiences before graduating high school. The program also works closely with the Lafayette campus of IVY Tech to align with dual curriculum so students can earn dual credit that would help them achieve college degrees.
MSD of Warren County School Superintendent Ralph Schrader was thrilled with the news of the program.
“It’s always a win for the education of our students when we can get grants that help us to enhance the processes,” Schrader said.
The ultimate goal of the WHIN programs is to provide certifications and dual college credit for high school students in the Wabash heartland region. The goal is to have an Indiana Department of Education approved course that could be developed for schools for the 2020-21 school year throughout the region.