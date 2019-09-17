Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) has awarded more than $1 million dollars in grant money from its $10 million dollar Regional Cultivation Fund. This first of five rounds of funding (generously provided from a larger $38.9 million regional grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc.) will increase education, vitality, and connectivity throughout WHIN’s 10 counties which include Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Warren and White.
Wabash River Enhancement Corporation (WREC) was awarded a $35,000 planning-to-plan preliminary grant to consider the potential of a 90-mile pedestrian and bike trail which would be in close proximity to the Wabash River and extend through five of the region’s 10 counties. WREC and community leaders from Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Carroll and Cass counties are working with Indianapolis-based engineering firm Kimley Horn to evaluate potential scope of work and development of a detailed plan. The next phase of the project would include collecting data and information of corridor resources, mapping potential routes, and soliciting input from county residents and community leaders from Covington, Williamsport, Attica, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Delphi and Logansport. The trail would be designed to ultimately connect all 10 counties of the region long-term, making it a world-class amenity that would increase regional connectivity and quality-of-life, which are primary goals of WHIN’s Regional Cultivation Fund.