The West Lebanon Town Board had its February meeting.
The regular meeting of the town board was called to order at 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
Present were Marty Kutsenkow, David Moody, Rodney Hawk, Kevin Hawk, Cindy Williams, Dan Smith and Mallory Redlin.
Moody motioned to approve the financial report, Kutsenkow second, voted and approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Moody motioned to approve the minutes of the January meeting and the minutes of the special meeting, Kutsenkow second, voted and approved.
Special guest Sally Siegrist from Congressman Jim Baird office spoke about the services that are available to the community and to let us know that she has an office in both Attica and Williamsport.
Michell Stucky Director Warren County Community Foundation spoke to the council in reference to the Warren County Youth Council and the Tippecanoe Arts Federation “Whin Walls” programs.
Kutsenkow motioned to approve Ordinance 2020-210 A Weed Abatement, Moody seconded, voted and approved.
Kutsenkow motioned to approve Ordinance 2020-210 B Curfew, Moody seconded, voted and approved.
Kutsenkow motioned to approve Ordinance 2020-210 C Off Road Vehicles, Moody seconded, voted and approved.
Kutsenkow motioned to approve Ordinance 2020-210 D Debit card/Credit Card Usage, Moody seconded, voted and approved.
Kutsenkow motioned to approve Resolution 2020-210 Erroneous or Irregular Variances, Moody seconded, voted and approved.
Clerk asked the council to approve the list of bad debits to be written off according to Ordinance 2019-0708 D Kutsenkow motioned to approve, Moody seconded, voted and approved.
There was an unsafe buildings report. The board reviewed the hearing on Foust property. The zoning commissioner presented photos showing nothing has been done since the last hearing. Mr. Foust stated that he would be meeting the next day with a representative for Indiana Landmarks, whom may have an interest in purchasing and restoring the property. He asked for 30 days to try and get this process started. Council agreed to give till the next meeting, March 9, to clean up or have documentation of the sale. Moody motioned to approve, Kutsenkow second, voted and approved.
Kutsenkow motioned to approve and Moody seconded, voted and approved the six disconnects for the month.
Kutsenkow made motions to adjourn and sign claims, Moody seconds, voted and approved all.