The regular meeting of the West Lebanon Town Board was called to order at 7 p.m. Present were Marty Kutsenkow, Jim Kiger, David Moody, Rodney Hawk, Kevin Hawk, Cindy Williams, Dan Smith and Mallory Redlin.
Kiger motioned to approve the minutes from the previous meeting, Moody second, voted and approved, according to the minutes of the Jan. 13 meeting.
Moody motioned to approve the financial report, Kiger second, voted and approved.
Kutsenkow agreed to continue as the town’s representative on the K-IRPC, Moody made the motion Kiger seconded, voted and approved.
Greg Robinson appeared before the board and stated he would like to continue as the town’s representative on the Area Plan Commission. Kiger motioned to approve, Moody second, voted and approved.
Moody made a motion to keep Kutsenkow on as the president of the town board, Kiger seconded, voted and approved.
Kiger motioned to approve the Review Republican as the town’s official newspaper, Moody second, voted and approved
Moody motioned to approve to retain Barce & Redlin as the town’s attorneys, Kiger second, voted and approved.
Moody motioned to approve a donation of $250 to the Seeger after prom as has been done in previous years, Kiger second, voted and approved.
The unsafe buildings report on Oct. 20, 2019, included Mr. Foust was given 60 days to comply and as Jan. 13 and nothing has been started. Moody and Kutsenkow agreed that the board needed to impose the fine and give him until Feb. 10, the next Board meeting, to comply or the town will get bids for the demolition at his expense. Moody motioned to approve, Kiger second, voted and approved.
Zoning commissioner has been asked to re-evaluate the Brown property and submit order and letter, Moody motioned to approve, Kiger second, voted and approved.
Board had a meeting with Mr. Wolfe and he agreed to do what was needed to clean up the vacant lots, and at this time the board has decided to ask him to start the clean up before the next meeting. Kutsenkow made a motion and Kiger seconded it, voted and approved.
ADA and Title IV resolutions were presented to the board by attorney Redlin in starting the town’s plan by adopting both resolutions.
Kutsenkow made a motion to approve 2020-0113A ADA, Moody seconded, voted and approved.
Kiger motioned to approve 2020-0113B Title IV, Moody second, voted and approved.
There were 14 disconnects for the month Kiger motioned to approve and Moody seconded, voted and approved all.
Phil Astell appeared to ask the board to appoint a representative to the Emergency Management Advisory Council, Kutsenkow made a motion for Jim Kiger to serve and Kiger seconded, voted and approved.
Moody made motions to adjourn and sign claims, Kiger seconds, voted and approved all.