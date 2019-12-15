The regular meeting of the West Lebanon Town Board was called to order at 7p.m. Dec. 10. Present were Marty Kutsenkow, Jim Kiger, David Moody, Rodney Hawk, Kevin Hawk, Cindy Williams, Dan Smith and Mallory Redlin.
Kiger motioned to approve the financial report, Moody second, voted and approved.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the minutes from the previous meeting were approved. Moody motioned to approve, Kiger second, voted and approved.
The Warren Agency presented the board with the 2020 renewal policy. Lee Kay explained in detail what was covered and explained that there was a slight three percent increase to the policy, and Mike Kay asked if they could have a loss control analysis done at no cost to the town.
Moody made a motion to accept the commercial package renewal at $17,614 and the work compensation package at $4,612. Kiger seconded, voted and approved.
Pay raises and benefit package, Salary Ordinance 2019-12A, was discussed and Kiger made motion to accept and Moody seconded Voted and approved.
The Benefit Ordinance 2019-12B was discussed and Moody made motion to accept and Kiger seconded, voted and approved.
An ordinance establishing the use of towns promotional account 101-001-150 was presented Kiger made a motion to accept Moody seconded, voted and approved.
A new ordinance to establish an Unsafe Building Donation Fund 2019-12D was presented, whereas the town can receive donations to help offset the expenses associated with unsafe building compliance. Kiger made motion to accept Moody seconded, voted and approved.
A fire protection agreement between the town and the West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department with the terms to be the same as 2019 in the amount of $14,000 per year was discussed and Moody made a motion to accept, Kiger seconded, voted and approved.
The BZA appointment to replace Jenny Hobaugh whom resigned as of December 2019 was discussed. Jim Booher was nominated and accepted. A motion to approve was made by Moody and seconded by Kiger, voted and approved.
Item not on the agenda included Marty Kutsenkow who received a letter from the Warren County Solid Waste office asking for a donation to help offset the cost of leaf vac program. The board would like to review any past donations and decide on it in the January 2020 meeting.
Disconnects included eight for the month. Kiger motioned to approve and Moody seconded, voted and approved all.
Kiger made motions to adjourn and sign claims, Moody seconds, voted and approved all.