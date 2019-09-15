The board of the town of West Lebanon had its regular meeting on Sept. 9.
Present were Marty Kutsenkow, Jim Kiger, David Moody, Rodney Hawk, Kevin Hawk, Cindy Williams, Dan Smith and Mallory Redlin.
Minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The financial report was presented and unanimously approved.
There was a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2020. There were no questions or comments and it will be submitted for final approval on Oct. 14.
Revised Salary Ordinance for 2019 dates were corrected and unanimously approved.
The disconnect list for Sept. 28 was motioned and unanimously approved.