The regular meeting of the West Lebanon Town Board was called to order at 7 p.m. Present, Jim Kiger, Marty Kutsenkow, David Moody, Cindy Williams, Rodney Hawk, Kevin Hawk, Dan Smith and attorney Mallory Redlin.
Kiger motioned to approve the minutes for the last meeting, Moody second, voted and approved.
Moody motioned to approve the financial report, Kiger second voted and approved.
Three new resolutions and one new ordinance were presented to the board a motion was made by Moody to approve all 2019-0812 A, B, C, D. Kiger second, voted and approved.
Les Geiserts property and the offer to donate it to the town: after the towns attorney checked into it, they recommended the town to decline offer, and after lengthy discussion on the mater the board decided to research it further. Kiger made a motion to table the offer until next month and Moody seconded, voted and approved.
BZA appointment for the position to be filled: Kutsenkow made a motion to appoint Jenny Houbaugh, Kiger seconded, voted and approved.
The unsafe buildings Issue was tabled due to Zoning Director being unable to attend. Will address in September meeting.
Moody motioned to approve the disconnects and Kiger seconded, voted and approved all.
Kiger Motions to adjourn and sign claims, Moody seconds. Voted and approved.