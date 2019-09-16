Emergency preparedness has become an active necessity since the experiences of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. Before then it was not common place to have emergency plans published and practiced.
On Sept. 11, the Warren County Local Emergency Planning Committee, under the direction of Kelly Thornburg, performed what was called a laptop run-through of an emergency to discuss what the expectations and functions of each involved agency would be. “The exercise is a workshop opportunity for us to be ready for what could happen in a real situation,” Thornburg stated.
The event that was practiced during this experience was a chemical hazard, affecting a nearby school and adjacent properties.
As Thornburg guided members of the various emergency response agencies through the presentation and the discussion was how each concern should be coordinated.
Sheriff Russell Hart, Chuck Phipps of the St. Vincent Health Center, Greg Robison of West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, Phil Astell and Ken Boruff of Warren County Emergency Management, and Ceres Solutions representatives and Pine Creek Camp Superintendent Grant Crumbaugh were also present to observe the procedures that would be in place to properly handle the recovery from the chemical spill and the safety measures.
“We have some decontamination gear with the our fire departments, but we don’t have an operation suitable for large scale decontaminations at an incident site,” Robison said.
Phipps said that adding a decontamination area to the local hospital facility is on the list of ways to improve the local St. Vincent hospital. In a fix, the local fire departments would be needed to hose down anyone who was exposed.
“St. Vincent-Williamsport and our network has an emergency plan that get practiced several times a year to ensure that we’re ready for any possible scenario,” Phipps stated. “Depending on the size of the event, we have access to 18 strike-force EMS ambulances to activate and send to transport.” Ken Boruff, Deputy Director of the Warren County Emergency Management office added that if ambulances aren’t available then procedures are in place to use a school bus for transporting large numbers of potential victims.
After the discussion was complete about the lap top drill, Thornburg asked for feedback about the session.
Open communication makes for a good opportunity to get rookie members of the supporting agencies involved and the fact that this workshop was free also helps as some of the agencies volunteers have to purchase their training, Robison said.