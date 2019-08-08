Warren-Fountain Special Olympics of Indiana is getting ready for its fall sports schedule to begin and that includes making sure that athletes are able to get to practices, and making sure there are enough coaches.
Crystal Hutts, director of the Warren Fountain Counties Special Olympics of Indiana program, spoke on behalf of the organization.
“We are going to be adding some new sports in the summer schedule next year,” Hutts stated.”We are always in need of volunteers to help us keep the program running smoothly.”
This is a significant year for the Special Olympics organization as this is the 50th year of the existence, since it was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1969.
Hutts explained that athletes are given deciding powers over the sports the programs staff locally, and the Special Olympics program of Indiana makes sure that no athletes have to pay out of pocket for any of their equipment. However, local programs do have fundraisers to help with the paying for athlete equipment and hotel stays when attending games.
Hutts and her co-director Franki Swanson are always eager to answer questions about the program. If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer or a donation with the Warren-Fountain Special Olympics program, contact Franki Swanson at 765-585-8307.