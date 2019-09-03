In an effort to create some community unity, Lexxi Haddock, president of the Attica Friends of the Library group, approached the libraries in Warren and Fountain counties about doing a community read-a-thon of sorts.
After reading the book “This is Where You Belong” by Melody Warnick complete with events taking place weekly at libraries in Fountain and Warren counties, the idea is to entice more volunteerism in Fountain and Warren counties.
Brittany Hays, the Attica library director, said it is exciting to see such enthusiasm for the book, and the programs are designed to encourage community involvement and a sense of engagement in what one can do in day to day life.
“We (area library directors) are excited to have a level of enthusiasm that can help us motivate and engage our patrons to participate where they live,” Hays said.
Haddock and the Friends of the Library group has taken on the planning of events which will be soon.
Some events include a blood drive at the Veedersburg library, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Covington Public Library.
The author of this book, Warnick, will be the keynote speaker at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Attica High School Auditorium.
Then, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 there will be a National Good Neighbor Day Yoga with Heart and Soul Farm. From 1-2:30 p.m. Oct 3 there will be High School Student Volunteer Expo at Attica High School. Set is another yoga opportunity with Heart and Soul Farm Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m.. Then, Covington Public Library will host a blood drive, and there will be a local panel discussion at the Williamsport Library titled, So, You Want to help the Children at the Learning Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
Shop Local Saturday events have been scheduled for Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 30 and then a giving Tuesday is scheduled for Dec. 3. The schedule, as well as more about the book, can be found on Facebook: FountainWarrenCommunityRead.
All of the area community foundations, Veedersburg Revitalization Association and the area libraries — Attica Public Library, Covington Public Library, Kingman Public Library, Veedersburg Public Library Williamsport Public Library and West Lebanon Public Library — are in support and excited to see what happens as far as patron participation.
Williamsport library director Chris Brown is hopeful to see some volunteerism develop, “Wherever you live, make your community better is the premise.”