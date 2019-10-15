Students in the third grade classes of the MSD of Warren County attended the annual Court Day experience at the Warren County Courthouse, Oct. 11.
Prosecuting attorney John Larson wasn't comfortable putting and exact number on the years that the event has existed, adding that it's gone on as long as he's been part of the office, before he was elected the prosecutor.
"The purpose is to familiarize children with what an attorney can do and get them aware that we're not scary people, like they are sometimes portrayed on television," Larson said. "Assuming they even see the police and courtroom shows on TV."
The children are given the project of creating a court case and then they assign classmates to be the bailiff, state's attorney, defending attorney, judge and the various roles to think through the case and find a resolution for their cases," Larson explained.
"It's always interesting to see what kind of situations the kids will come up with," he added. "It is also clear that kids enjoy the project, as we get a lot of positive feedback from the teachers every year."
Larson enjoys being able to interact with the children as the cases take place in the courtroom, as this helps them see attorneys as everyday people and it could possibly give a student the desire to consider law school in their future pathways.