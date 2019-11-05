The Warren County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, is collecting funds for Shop with a Cop.
Each year officers and staff from both departments take approximately 60 elementary school kids, 30 from Warren County and 30 from Fountain County, that have been identified as maybe needing a little help to get some items for Christmas, said Warren County Sheriff Rusty Hart.
“We take them to Wal-Mart in Danville and they shop with an officer for needed items, and then we go to lunch at Burger King.”
This is something the departments have been doing for more than a decade, he said, and it’s always been a treat for the departments to take part.
He said each year they divide up the money the sheriff departments take in that year equally between the number of kids participating.
In the past it’s amounted to between $150-200 a kid, thus the offices can raise about $20,000, Hart said. “It’s all donations and there’s no carry over into the next year.”
The departments haven’t been having fundraisers to help with this; it’s all money given at the office or to the deputies for this purpose, he said.
Something the departments are doing this year is letting officers participate in “no shave November”, and this may go into December, Hart said. Officers will pay to participate. It’s a break from the departments’ traditional standards and it’s something fun to get the word out, he said, as the public is welcome to ask the officers about their new looks. He said photos of the beards may be posted on the department’s Facebook page as the season, and beards’ lengths, goes on.
The kids will be taken for their Christmas treat the morning of Dec. 16, and, Hart said, the schools are very kind in providing buses to help transport the kids on the shopping spree.
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the cause can give the money to a deputy or at the sheriff’s office, with checks made out to “Shop with a Cop” and it will get to the appropriate account.
