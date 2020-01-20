The M.S.D. of Warren County had a meeting Dec. 11. at the administration office in Williamsport.
According to the notes of the meeting, the Nov. 13 minutes were presented for approval.
The monthly claims list were reviewed along with the Fund Report, the Appropriations Report, and the Construction Claims Report from Tecton Construction Management.
The consideration of authorization to administer payrolls for 2020, an annual item, allows the school board to approve payroll for 2020 with previously established salary amounts. It was discussed.
A Consideration of Authorization to Apply for Grants (including, but not limited to Title I, Title II, Title III, Title IV, High Ability, and Common School Technology Grants) was presented. This annual item allows the district to continue to apply for federal and state grants in 2020. Current grants assist with early literacy initiatives, remediation, high ability students, language minority students, and professional development.
Consideration of Authorizing Transfers from Education Fund to Operations Fund at 20 percent was discussed. The state Basic Grant is distributed to school districts monthly. Starting in January 2019, state funds were deposited directly into the newly established Education Fund. However, the new structure of school accounts required items traditionally funded from the old General Fund to be paid through the Operations Fund. The state has recommended a monthly transfer to accommodate the changes and Dr. Shrader has calculated that approximately 20 percent (19.6 percent) of Education Funds will be needed for items in the Operations Fund. The state has given a guideline of a transfer of 15 percent so Warren County will need to publish the larger transfer rate of 20 percent due to the requirements in House Bill 1003. A description was given to the board for their review.
A discussion was had about the naming of the new auditorium facility. Dr. Max suggested placing Ura Seeger’s name on the title to make it more specific to Warren County. More discussion will be had through email exchanges but Ura Seeger Fine Arts Center and Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium are possible names with the old Fine Arts Center simply being called the Cafeteria. Students and staff will be encouraged to submit names for possible selection.
In past years, the joint special education payments have included rental of office space for the special education cooperative. The seven schools representing the Wabash River Special Services Cooperative (WRSSC) would like to purchase the Covington City Building to house the special education offices. The price of $100,000 would be shared equally by the seven school corporations. A resolution was presented stating the details of the acquisition.
After a brief discussion about the past process for selection of officers, the slate of Sharon Grady, President, Gary Greenwood, Vice-President, and Dan Duchemin, Secretary, was presented. Thanks were given to Mr. Magner for his outstanding service and dedication to the school corporation while serving as president during the past year.
Precision Agriculture was offered for the 2019-20 school year as a pilot program. Discussion was had about the importance of this program. The class is offered as a dual-credit class in conjunction with Ivy Tech. The online classroom sessions are structured similarly to current vocational courses but the class partners with local businesses to add an extensive hands-on component. AHW, Hubner Seeds, Birkey’s, and Ceres Solutions supported this partnership. All academic levels of students are eligible for the program and a class size of 15-20 for the 2020-21 school year is the desired enrollment.
The next meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Pine Village Elementary. The main portion of the meeting will be a discussion of a new elementary school. The board will begin soliciting input from the staff on design to help create the ideal school. Farm trustees, county commissioners, and the county council will all be invited to discuss options.