Warren County’s Purdue Extension Office is going to be hosting some new faces in some pretty significant roles in the near future, as Billie Jo Pummill has already retired, Jean Akers, and current extension director Kelly Pearson is going to also retire.
Pummill is retiring from the extension office after 10 years as the data manager for 4-H. Prior to joining the extension program, Pummill worked retail merchandising and also managed a Curves franchise.
“I had never been a 4-Her before joining the extension,” Pummill said. “It boggles the mind, how many volunteers it takes to put on a fair.”
As she has gotten involved with the Purdue Extension service with Akers and Pearson, Pummill has decided that one way she wants to spend her time in retirement is to do some volunteering in ministries through her church and enjoying the company of her 91-year-old mother.
“I’m sure I’ll find ways to do some volunteer work in some way,” she said.
Akers is retiring from the extension office after 22 years handling the health and human sciences programming and helping Pearson with the 4-H fair.
When she first joined the Purdue Extension Service, she taught family nutrition.
“I wasn’t a 4-Her growing up,” she stated, “However, all four of my kids are 10-year members.”
While there is no organized plan for retirement, Akers plans to visit Sedona, Arizona, and spend time enjoying her children: Andy, Brady, Boryell, and Cody, as well as her grandchildren: Cohen, Maclin, Hadley, and Jensen.
The next retiree, completes the Warren County Purdue Extension dream team is Pearson, who has been the extension director locally for the last 22 years.
Her specialties are the areas of agricultural science and natural resources, as well as youth development. She’s been affiliated withe the Purdue Extension office for a total of 35 years, not including growing up in the Wells County 4-H program as a 10 year member. From there she began her career as an extension service agent in Clinton County. and a total of 31 years in Warren County, and growing through the local office to become director.
“Currently, my daughter Grace is on track to be a 10-year member and a high school junior,” Pearson began. “I raise sheep, and I might try to do a lambing season without dividing my time between so many meetings.”
“Eventually, my husband Greg and I might do some traveling but that isn’t planned yet,” she added.
There is a retirement open house planned for Aug. 26 at the AHW LLC, John Deere dealership from 6- 7 p.m. followed by the annual extension meeting to elect officers 7 -7:30. The open house will continue until 8 p.m.