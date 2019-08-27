Congratulations

Photo by Susan G. Wright

Dann and Lynn Keiser offer their congratulations to Kelly Pearson, retiring director of the Warren County Purdue Extension Service. Former Warren County 4-Hers and parents came to celebrate the retirements of Warren County Purdue Extension Director Kelly Pearson, educator Jean Akers and data manager Billie Jo Pummill during the Aug. 26 retirement celebration/annual meeting for the Warren County Purdue Extension Service. The only business that needed formally attended to was the election of board members for a two-year term. The four new members to the board include Rob Beckett, Valarie Jordan, Robin Lucas, and Kent Walters. Todd Collins, Veronica Weston, Jessica Zak and Sharon Hutchison were reelected for second terms on the Purdue Extension Board.

 Photo by Susan G. Wright