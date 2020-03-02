The Warren County Community Foundation continues to have community development meetings.
“As part of Lilly GIFT VII community leadership initiative, we decided to bring Ball State Indiana Community Institute Community Development course to Warren County,” Michele Stucky, executive director of the foundation, said. “We were able to have 30 people in the course that lasted 2.5 days. We had a wide cross section of the Warren County population participate. One of the take aways was that we wanted to continue getting together to talk about community development and ideas for Warren County. We are going to have meetings every six weeks and move the meetings around the county.
"The first one, in January had about 50 people attend in Williamsport. These meetings are all completely open to the public and we welcome everyone. We talk about ideas, create committees, and try to work with elected officials to get permission for our ideas. The committees meet outside of these full community meetings and report out at these full meetings. Anyone can join a committee and new committees form as needed.”
The last one, Feb. 25, was at the Pine Village community room and there were 24 who attended the Pine Village meeting.
“We have had a wide range of participants from high school students to senior citizens. Some of the big things that have come up are Warren County recreation, communication, housing, need for additional amenities, etc.”
Stucky provided some information from the various committees formed in the group, and other happenings at he most recent meeting.
“Paula Max welcomed the group to Pine Village, and talked briefly about the Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement (PVCCE). She shared some of the groups successes over the past 4-5 years of their existence. The highlight so far has been the vintage football game which had around 1,000 people in attendance. Sarah Jones, also part of the football committee was the other facilitator for the meeting.
“Purpose of the group- positive input on new ways of developing all of Warren County, to grow as a community, to draw/keep businesses and families. Michele Stucky gave a little bit of background about how these community meetings came to be. As part of the Lilly GIFT VII Community Leadership initiative, community meetings were held last spring to talk about Warren County assets and needs. In December, Ball State Indiana Communities Institute brought their 2.5 day Community Development Training to Warren County for 30 residents. One of the things that came out of the last day of training was that we should continue to have community meetings that move around the county. The meetings are going to be every six weeks.
“The map group of Brian Jordan, Steve Smith, Chris Brown, Valerie Jordan, Kelly Pearson, and Michele Stucky have been gathering information and met. Brian Jordan reported for the group. The group has prices for various sized paper maps and placemats. We have also discussed the need for a QRCode for people who would prefer to access the content on their Smart Phone. Brian has talked to several companies and contacts to find the best price for the highest quality maps. Steve Smith of Accuburn is planning to fabricate holders for the maps for approximately 15 locations throughout the county.
“Steve Smith reported on a large sign that the Town of Williamsport as approved Accuburn to create and provide for the community. It will be an approximately 16.5 feet long x 3.5 feet high. It will incorporate stainless steel and corten steel, sometimes called weathering steel.
“The falls trail group is made up of Michele Stucky, Miles Stucky, Toni McGowen, Lee Kay, Vickie Strickler, Kelly Pearson, Steve Smith, Brian Jordan, Valerie Jordan, and Allie Lockwood. This group met a few weeks ago in order to be prepared to present at the Williamsport Town Council meeting. The town council approved moving forward with the trail project. Conversations will need to be had about several of the logistics but people should watch for an email about clean-up days in the early spring before things start growing too much. The ‘main trail’ will be ¾ mile or 1,200 meters long. Then there will be side trails developed in the wooded area and there is approximately a mile of trail that could be developed in this section. A nine-hole disc golf course is also something that is a possibility.
“The people in attendance at this meeting expressed that they would rather receive an email reminder about the community meetings and get attachments to emails as opposed to a drop box or G Drive space.
“The commissioners have moved forward with the first steps of applying for a Broadband grant from OCRA (Office of Community and Rural Affairs). There were over 200 people who took the internet survey.
“How to get the word out to everyone about what is going on in the community? The communication subcommittee recommended hiring a part-time person to manage a community calendar. In the early stages this would require a lot of relationship forming, and work to not only meet with all of the organizations who might be having events but also getting people to look at the community calendar. Another option is a community calendar called Whatsup24-7. The creator of the website spoke at a county commissioners meeting about the current capabilities and the future of Whatsup24-7. It is $10,000 total for a three-year contract with unlimited organizations adding their events, and unlimited users accessing the calendar. The commissioners are considering moving forward with this as a way to start addressing one platform for people to access information about what is going on throughout Warren County, and resources available within the county, but also in the region.
While the reports of committees were happening, the results of the Like, Love, and Like to Love activity were recorded on large paper, so that everyone could see what was on the lists, where duplications were etc. and there was a discussion about a few of the items.
On the “like” list were Food Co-Op, Libraries, Learning Center, PAC, Salvation Army, Falls, Illiana Power Show, Hospital, Potholes, Fairgrounds, Parks in the County, Amphitheater, Winery, Swimming pool, Community Foundation, Senior Center and Pine Creek Camp.
On the “love” list were Niches Properties, Outdoor Recreation, Falls, Game Park, Schools, Fairgrounds, Small businesses, Churches, Arnis in PV, Rocky Ford, PAC, Libraries/Learning Center, Community Buildings/ town parks and Recycle Center.
On the “like to love” list were Available housing/development, Feed store, Free county wide library system, High speed internet/cell service, Canoe Access for Pine Creek, Licensed Daycare, Natural Resources, Restaurants (Williamsport), Casino, Small town shops, Improve falls trail, Veterans Memorial in PV, Potholes, Falls, Mudlavia, Community Center, Transportation, Place for teens to hang out, Art initiative, “Beefed up” Williamsport, Technology training, Purdue Extension and Newsletter or some way of communicating what is going on.
“I will be doing with high school students on Friday of this week so it will be very interested to see what the cross-over is with what adults think about in our county, and what students think about, and how each group views various parts of the community,” Stucky said.
“Also, we are getting ready to start our third annual Brackets to Benefit others competitions. We have eight school teams on one side of the bracket and 11 churches making up the other side of the bracket. Should be a fun, yet competitive way to collect items for the Co-Op."
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 9 at the West Lebanon Nazarene Church.