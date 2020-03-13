The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library has announced it has recently put together eight different STEAM kits. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. These kits have been put together to encourage learning in the STEAM categories.
The kits include the subjects of Art and Artists, Chemistry, Electronics, Physics and Bots, Insects and Arachnids, Magnets and Magnetism, Microscopes and Microorganisms and Telescopes and Astronomy. The Telescopes and Astronomy kit is full of fun facts about telescopes, magnifications, stars, galaxies, constellations and other cool technology and inventions. Materials included in this kit are a Solomark telescope with 70mm aperture and a cell phone mount will allow one to see the stars and moon, and one can even record the findings using a cell phone. Another kit is the Electronics, Physics and Bots Kit that is full of fun facts about robots, drones, programming, electronics and other technology and inventions. It includes materials for coding with Artie the robot, snap circuits and a physics workshop that has 37 experiments using gears and levers and wheels.
These kits are for use of homeschoolers, teachers and educational organizations.
The kits are for children ages 3-9. The kits were created using funds from gifts and donations from local sources. These kits are now available for checkout at the library. The first kit to be checked out was the “insects” kit.
The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library is always looking for new and innovative ideas to add to the library.
The director of the library, Chris Brown, said, “The library is more than books and audio books, we have movies and music CDs. We also offer the ability to stream and download books, even audio books available on Overdrive. The library also offers copying, faxing, laminating, and notary services."
For more information stop by the library or call us at (765)-762-6555.