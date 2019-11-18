The Extension Homemakers annual Fall Fest was held on Oct. 30, hosted by Louise Jewell. Louise stayed at the High Country Airbnb, at the suggestion of a friend. She shared her experiences and the importance of friendships and healthy relationships. There were fifteen homemakers in attendance including Lafayette District Representative Sande Martin.
The Extension Homemakers take donations for quilt tickets each year to support a $500 Scholarship to a Warren County Senior. This year the “Paradise” scholarship quilt was pieced and quilted by Mary Beth Brubaker from the Happy Homemakers Club. The winner of the Scholarship quilt is Kathy Wadclaw. The winner of the $500 scholarship is Warren County native, Lane Shamp, a current freshman at Indiana University.
Indiana Extension Homemakers have been sharing ideas on how to empower home and family since 1913. We are working in communities throughout the state doing great things. From supporting cancer research to helping local food banks, shelters, and county fairs, we are impacting the Indiana family for the better. Want to become a part of the Extension Homemakers of Warren County? Contact the Purdue Extension -Warren County office at 765-762-3231 to receive more information.