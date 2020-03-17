The Warren County Council met Jan. 27.
Council members present were John Comer, Matt Commons, Sharon Hutchison, Ethan Foxworth and Lee Kay. Also in attendance were deputy auditor Jill Wilson, sheriff Rusty Hart, county attorney Jud Barce, zoning director John Kuiper, treasurer Lori Heidenreich, veteran service officer Jim Blinn, and commissioner Brian Jordan. Public in attendance were Perry Conrad, Michele Stucky, Carolyn Orr, Steven Smith, Steve Eberly, Chris Brown and Elaine Beaty, according to the minutes of the meeting. The minutes from the previous meeting were approved.
Added to the agenda were KIRPC appointment and ordinance for investment of public funds.
Comer was reappointed as president of the council and Hutchison was named vice president of the council.
Blinn updated the council on the VSO duties and demographics. In 2018 there are 592 veterans in the county. The county will be setting up an office space for the VSO in a county building.
Librarian, Brown, of the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library presented information concerning an additional appropriation from the LIRF fund to support the new roof for the library. The total amount $336,239.87 in CD. The $71,991.19 is the requested from the LIRF. Commons made a motion to approve the additional in the amount of $71,991.19 from the LIRF with a second from Foxworthy. Kay abstained and all others voted in favor.
Elaine Beaty, Goelzer Investment management, explained the sheriff and merit deputy retirement and pension program. Beaty presented program information from the past 10 years.
Hart presented the 2020 sheriff salary contract which is the minimal salary by law. The contract gives the county back the tax warrant funds which by the law the sheriff is entitled to. Kay made a motion to approve the 2020 sheriff salary contract with a second from Hutchison, all voted in favor. Hart presented and explained the 2019 annual jail report. The jail/sheriff budgets returned $78,805 in unused appropriated dollars. Revenue for housing inmates from other facilities is $120,939. Hart explained amendments to the prisoner reimbursement fund ordinance as the state allowed the fee to be increased from $35 to $37.50. An ordinance will be presented in the future for this increase. Hart would like to increase the merit board pay. Currently, the pay is $25 per meeting. Hart will research other counties and present in the future. He stated the retirement was originally set up with a maximum of 26 years of service. He would like to have this increased to the 28 years that was originally discussed.
Heidenrich explained the ordinance for investment of public funds to the council. Hutchison made a motion to approve the ordinance with a second from Kay. All voted in favor.
Foxworthy made a motion to reappoint Hutchison to the KIRPC Board 2020 with a second from Commons and all voted in favor.
In old business, Barce explained the state code concerning the appointment to the APC. This appointment is to replace Wilma Shackleton. Kay made a motion to appoint Conrad to the area plan commission with a second from Hutchison. Commons and Comer opposed and Foxworthy abstained. Kay and Hutchison voted in favor. Motion did not pass. Commons nominated Becky Ehler to the APC with a second from Foxworthy. Kay opposed. Hutchison abstained. Commons, Comer and Foxworthy voted in favor. Motion did not pass. Due to the number of votes the vote is null with no appointment and will be tabled until a later meeting.
The county job classification and compensation study was tabled, after much discussion, until a later meeting.
The department heads gave their comments.
Hart explained the Court Reform Grant that was approved by the Indiana Supreme Court was applied for by Judge Reece and himself. The amount of the grant is $38,000. Foxworthy made a motion to approve the position of courthouse security officer salary of $38,000 with a second from Commons, and all voted in favor.
Comer explained the LEDO both local and state would like to meet with the commissioners and council.
Barce explained an ordinance will be presented to the commissioners concerning appointments to the BZA and APC.
In public comments, Steuben Township Trustee Carolyn Orr explained an issue with Steuben Township not in the original ERA for the Jordan Creek Windfarm. Barce explained the ERA that was previously signed.