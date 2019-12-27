The Warren County Council met for their first meeting of November 2019.
Council members present for the meeting were: John Comer, Matt Commons, Sharon Hutchison, Ethan Foxworthy, George Taylor and Lee Kay. Also, in attendance: Commissioners Clay Andrews and Brian Jordan; Auditor Robin Weston-Hubner; Sheriff Rusty Hart; EMA Director Phil Astell; Judge Hunter Reece. Public: Perry Conrad, Carolyn Orr, Derek Puterbaugh.
According to the minutes of the meeting, Hutchison made a motion to approve the Oct. 28 council meeting minutes with a second from
Kay, all voted in favor.
Weston-Hubner explained the Congressional School Fund history. The funds will be surrendered to the state. Foxworthy made a motion to approve Ordinance #2019-1125A with a second from Commons, all voted in favor.
Weston-Hubner presented information for the highway department concerning MVH funding and the highway salary budget. The amount needed is $61,000 to cover the shortfall. Kay made a motion to approve the additional appropriation to fund County General Highway Salaries to
cover the overage with a second from Taylor, all voted in favor.
Jordan explained adding security to the courtroom. Reece is looking at grant funding to help fund this. A security officer was discussed in the future as well as funding options for the position. Hart explained his budget for 2021 would include the position. Reece explained the Indiana Supreme Court has mandated the security of courthouses as of Jan. 1 and the county is lacking in the minimum standards. Hart stated the county will be one of the few that will not have a security officer as of 2020. Reece explained the job duties concerning the security officer position. Discussion was had concerning a grant to fund the position as well as other security items for the building. Foxworthy made a motion to support the grant to fund Courthouse Security with a second from Commons, all voted in favor. Sharon suggested a letter from the commissioner/council as well as the sheriff.
Kay explained the amended minutes from the Aug. 26 meeting that she has suggested. Foxworthy suggested leaving the last two pages in the minutes. Hutchison made a motion to accept the Aug. 26, 2019 amended minutes with a second from Kay. Comer, Hutchison, Foxworthy, Kay, Taylor and Ellis voted in favor; Commons opposed.
Kay explained on Aug. 5 the council voted to get quarterly reports from Veteran Service Officer, animal control, 911, LEDO, EMS, Fountain/Warren Health Department. Currently quarterly reports have been received Health Department, LEDO, EMS. The following members will inquire for the next meeting: Animal Control, Comer; 911, Weston-Hubner; VSO, Commons.
Elected officials/officer holder gave their comment.
Shackleton will be retiring from BZA as of Dec. 31, 2019. The council must select a replacement for this position.
Salary study and longevity was discussed. Longevity has been approved in the budget by the council and the commissioners will need to decide to approve. A salary study was discussed in detail and tabled.
Pike Township Trustees purchased a 3D printer for the West Lebanon Library and there will be an open house.
There was no public comment.
There was no old business.