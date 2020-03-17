The Warren County Commissioners had a meeting Feb. 18.
Commissioners present were Clay Andrews, Adam Hanthorne and Brian Jordan. Also in attendence were county attorney Jud Barce, highway department office manager Jenny Hobaugh, highway supervisor Matt Herndon, auditor Robin Weston-Hubner, and zoning director John Kuiper. From the public Hunter Armstrong, Reena Potter, Michele Stucky, Lori Heidenreich, Nikki Elrod, Johnathan Kepp, Burt Etchison, Suzie Etchison, Neal Austin, Perry Conrad, Barb Ely, Aaron Senesac, Carolyn Orr, Mark Straw, Craig Greenwood and Leslie Fisher.
Added to the agenda was the Williamsport-Washington Township Library Board appointment and SWCD Leslie Fisher. The minutes from the Jan. 3 meeting, accounts payable claim dockets from Feb. 3-18, and payroll dockets of Feb. 14 were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Hobaugh discussed the federal grant for bridge 92 and explained the grant was approved as an 80/20 grant with an estimate of $1,135,000 from Janssen and Spaans. During the interview with INDOT the funds will be here in 2025 by INDOT did not feel the estimate was enough. The federal grant was approved for $760,000. Herndon discussed with Susan Kemp of INDOT that the grant is for only construction cost and the 80 percent of the preliminary engineering will be given back, but can apply for more funding in the future. Herndon met with Mileson who estimated the bridge at $1.5-1.8 million. Bridge inspection in August will tell more concerning the bridge. The funds can be sent back as the county will be spending more than $1 million on this. Hanthorne made a motion to decline the federal funding for bridge 92 with a second from Andrews, and all voted in favor. Hobaugh presented a one-year contract quote with ERS concerning the highway radios at $5,289.56 which is unchanged from the previous three years. Jordan made a motion to approve the ERS contract for $5,289.56 with a second from Hanthorne, and all voted in favor. Herndon explained he is still looking for replacement bucket truck. Andrews inquired about Eberhrdt road work that had been previously discussed.
Hobaugh opened the bid from White Construction of Clinton in the amount of $632,850. This is part of the Community Crossing Grant. The county will receive $379,000 from the grant leaving $253,850 for the county. Andrews made a motion to approve the bid from White Construction with a second from Hanthorne, and all voted in favor.
Weston-Hubner presented a one-year county wide copier maintenance agreement from Cardinal Copier for $4,100. Andrews made a motion to approve the contract a withe a second from Hanthorne, and all voted in favor.
There were many items of the Pine Village Fire Department Technical Rescue agreements that were discussed and they were tabled. Additionally, asking for $13,000 for apparatus repairs. Hanthorne will look further into this.
EMA Director Phil Astell explained the maintenance agreement from Federal Field Services for $450 per location annual maintenance, total of $1,800, for the EMA siren maintenance agreement. Hanthorne made a motion to approve the agreement with a second from Andrews, and all voted in favor.
Jordan explained the reappointment of Theresa Ligara to the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library Board. Hanthorne made a motion and Andrews seconded it, and all voted in favor.
Fisher explained the SWCD position as Deb has retired but is working part time. SWCD is the title. Jordan explained he has been attending the board meetings and the commissioners will need verification of time working. Fisher explained the employee will se a time clock. Fisher explained soil and water district partnerships with the county and residents. Warren County Annual SWD meeting is Feb. 26 and Field Day at Rick Clark Farm is June 5.
The commissioners talked about adding road use agreement exhibits A-H to the agenda. After discussion Andrews made a motion to approve the amended agenda with a second from Jordan. Hanthorne opposed and Andrews and Jordan voted in favor.
In old business, Hanthorne inquired about the 50-year term compared to lease holder terms for the Jordan Creek Windfarm Right of Way agreement, exhibit A-H of the road use agreement. Armstrong explained the 50-year terms and lease holders 30-year term with two 10-year extensions. Hanthorne inquired about the pay schedule. Armstrong explained the fee schedule. There were several residents that questioned items in the agreement. Discussion concerning the map of overhead transmission lines. Jordan clarified if there are changes made, the commissioners must approve the changes. Hanthorne made a motion to table the agreement until a later meeting. Andrews inquired about the fee schedule concern. No second so motion died. Andrews made a motion to approve the Jordan Creek Windfarm Right of Way Agreement Exhibits A-H adding $1,000 per overhead crossing on county right of ways with a second from Jordan. Jordan and Andrews voted in favor; Hanthorne opposed.
Department heads gave their reports.
Kuiper explained Bob Cary, owner, would like to donate the Ford House to the county after June 1 as he would like to get some of the bricks. Kuiper discussed the town cleanup is still in process. There will be a representative from the DNR flood plain division in the commissioners room.
Weston-Hubner presented an additional claim docket for signature. The claim is for a transmission repair in a 2016 sheriff vehicle in the amount of $3,600. Hanthorne made a motion to appoved the claim with a second from Andrews, and all voted in favor.
Public comments were accepted.
Neal Austin discussed concerns with the Jordan Creek Windfarm.
Mark Straw discussed the county website suggestions.
Barb Ely inquired about access to issues during the windfarm construction. The commissioners explained the road closures and public safety. Discussed utilizing Code Red for closures.
Elrod thanked the commissioners for their hard work.
Burt Etchison inquired about the liaison position for the Jordan Creek Windfarm. Jordan explained in the next month.