The Warren County Commissioners met for their first meeting of the month on Oct. 7. Commissioners present were Clay Andrews, Brian Jordan and Adam Hanthorne. Also present were county attorney Jud Barce, highway superintendent Matt Herndon, highway office manager Jenny Hobaugh, zoning director John Kuiper, Marci Burton and Randy Strasser.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The accounts payable claim dockets from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7 were unanimously approved.
The payroll dockets from Sept. 27 were unanimously approved.
Hobaugh and Herndon presented the 2021 highway dump truck bid. All bids were discussed in detail. Andrews made a motion to purchase two 2021 JX Peterbilt with WA Jones equipping for $150,745.03 per truck. This was unanimously approved.
Hobaugh explained Janseen and Span were chosen for bridge inspections by INDOT. Herndon stated the paving for 250 will be complete today. Road damage on 250 by a farmer was discussed. The frost ordinance was discussed and a working meeting will be setup in the future.
Jordan explained the personnel policy and job classification/compensation studies have been quoted by Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele & Associations Inc. The personnel policy manual study was quoted at a maximum cost of $14,620 and the job classification compensation study was quoted at a maximum cost of $27,640. The council will need to motion for the funding of the job classification and compensation study which was discussed to be funded by the economic development fund. There are funds in the commissioner budget for the personnel policy manual study. Hanthorne made a motion to proceed with both of these studies. This was unanimously approved.
The property maintenance complaint form was discussed.
Weston-Hubner explained the AT&T contract is for phone lines outside the courthouse and courthouse fax lines only. Hanthorne made a motion to approve the 36-month AT&T contract for $180 a month. This was unanimously approved.