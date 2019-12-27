The Warren County Commissioners met for their first meeting of December on Dec. 4.
Commissioners present were Clay Andrews, Brian Jordan, Adam Hanthorne. Also in attendance were county attorney Jud Barce, county attorney Ingrid Barce, highway superintendent Matt Herndon, highway office manager Jenny Hobaugh, sheriff Rusty Hart, surveyor Randy Haddock, zoning director John Kuiper, and Purdue Extension’s Jon Charlesworth. Darrell Smith was also in attendance.
According to the minutes of the meeting the commissioners approved the minutes from the Nov. 18 meeting.
In new business, Hobaugh and Herndon requested an additional claim for warranty of the two 2020 dump trucks at $7,000. Hanthorne made a motion to approve the Nov. 18 through Dec. 2 accounts payable claim dockets and additional highway claim with a second from Andrews. All voted in favor.
Hanthorne made a motion to approve the Nov. 22 payroll dockets with a second from Andrews. All voted in favor.
In regards to the bid opening of the Community Crossing Grant 2020, there were no bids for bridge 66. Hobaugh opened the bid for 100 East, Hospital Road and Town of Hedrick streets. Milestone with a total bid of $506,695 for all locations. Hobaugh explained the bids are good through April which must be to INDOT by the end of February. After much discussion, the bridge 66 will be advertised again as no bids were received and open new bids on Jan. 6. Andrews made a motion to accept the bid from Milestone with a second from Hanthorne. All voted in favor.
Jordan inquired about the bridge 36 preconstruction conference on Dec. 16 and recall received for the 2014 Silverado truck. Herndon and Hobaugh will attend the meeting as well as have the recall checked. Jordan explained he is checking with the Department of Revenue concerning MVH2020 funding which is lower than 2019.
The 2020 Purdue Extension contract was presented to the commissioners. Andrews mad a motion to approve the contract with a second from Hanthorne. All voted in favor.
Nathan Smiley is resigning from the Warren County/Cicott Park Board. The board has suggested Miles Stucky to be appointed. Hanthorne made a motion to appoint Stucky to the park board with a second from Andrews. All voted in favor.
Barce discussed the current employee contracts. Barce explained that as county employees, a contract is not necessarily needed. The EMS and county pasture contracts will be presented for the Dec. 16 meeting.
The commissioners tabled the discussion about the Wabash River Heritage Corridor Commission Appointments. Steve Eberly and Louise Jewell are current appointments.
The County Farm Capital Improvement Fund ordinance was discussed. The net profit from the county farm and pasture rent will be transferred into this fund from June 2019 and after up to $50,000. Hanthorne made a motion to approve ordinance 2019-1202A with a second from Andrews. All voted in favor.
The commissioners looked at old business.
The Farming Right of Way Ordinance was discussed. The commissioner explained the financial penalty has been removed, but the cost of repair remains. Hanthorne made a motion to approve Ordinance 2019-1202B with a second from Andrews. All voted in favor.
There was much discussion concerning longevity compared to salary compensation study. Jordan made a motion to increase the longevity to $500 for more than five years, $750 for more than 10 years, $1,000 for more than 15 years, $1,250 for more than 20 years, $1,500 for more than 25 years with a second from Clay Andrews. Andrews and Jordan voted in favor and Hanthorne voted nay as he would like to see more of an increase.
The Access to Public Records Ordinance was tabled until a later meeting.
Elected officials/department heads gave their comments.
Haddock reminded the commissioners of the Dec. 17 Benton County Drainage Board meeting.
Hart reminded the commissioners of the 9-1-1 board meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 6. The courthouse security ordinance needed amending.
Kuiper explained there will be two openings on the APC Board. The council and town of West Lebanon will have appointments. Kuiper inquired about the property maintenance complaint form change. Barce explained the form and process as per the ordinance. There was discussion concerning several ordinance violations.
There was discussion concerning permit fees going to the Jordan Creek Windfarm Economic Development Fund to cover the liaison salary. The decommission bond was discussed.
Auditor Robin Weston-Hubner explained the surrendering of the Congressional School Fund to the state. The report showing the fund balances was presented to the commissioners for review. Jordan made a motion to revert the Congressional School Fund 1124 and 1125 in the amount of $65,503.82 with a second from Hanthorne. All voted in favor.
There was no public comment.