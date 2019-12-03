The Warren County Commissioners met Nov. 4. Those present were commissioners Clay Andrews, Brian Jordan, Adam Hanthorne; county attorney Jud Barce and Ingrid Barce; highway superintendent Matt Herndon; highway office manager Jenny Hobaugh; census director Josh Bougie; Perry Conrad; Lori Austin, Charity Shettle; Walt Wilson; treasurer Lori Heidenreich; zoning director John Kuiper; prosecuting attorney John Larson; clerk Michelle Hetrick; EMA director Phil Astell; and sheriff Rusty Hart.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the minutes from the Oct. 21 meeting and the current accounts payable and payroll were approved.
From the highway department, Herndon presented a proposal for the Jordan Creek Wind Farm road repairs for an idea of the prices. Jordan inquired about the shoulder work being done by the county. He stated that it is part of the proposal by can be done by the county. He presented information concerning the purchase of a 2015 Chevy 2500 for $18,000, trade in the 2007 for $2,000 for a total of $16,000 from Mike Alsop. The bid notice for bridge number 66 and Hedrick Street will be in advertised and opened at the Dec. 2 meeting. He explained there will be four months to have contracts in place. He is working on contracts for the Community Crossings Grant 2021, which will include bridge number 92. He explained the federal funding opens to application concern bridge 92.
Hart inquired about speed limit issues in Greenhill which currently is 20 mph and typically schools, hospitals, etc., are 20 mph only. The commissioner records show it was approved at 30 mph. The 20 mph is not legal and cannot be enforced as this was not done properly in the past. A traffic study can be done to provide information. Brian will contact KIRPC concerning a speed study on 675 North from 1125 East to Main Street in Greenhill. The other signs are proper in the area. Adam Hanthorne made a motion to purchase the 2015 truck with trade in out of the highway budget with a second from Clay Andrew, all voted in favor.
Bougie introduced himself and explained that the census will begin April 1, 2020. He explained the need for help in educating residents for a better response. The census is connected with federal funding such as Medicaid, Medicare, health plans, educational programs, Headstart, school lunch program, fire departments funding, grants, etc. He asked the commissioners to help set up a volunteer committee, local voices as an online resource. Bougie explained the census form will not be only paper, but phone and online this year. In March 2020 a mailer will go out to the residents. Bougie will training the committee, as well. Jordan inquired about the committee. He suggested residents from government, school, library, faith based, health care, etc. Weston-Hubner stated Michelle Stucky had volunteered to help at a previous meeting.
The commissioners approved a county credit card ordinance. Hart explained he had a purchase that was over the spending limit. The commissioners discussed the credit limit if increased to $2,500. Clay Andrews made the motion to approve ordinance 2019-1104A, increasing the credit limit to $2,500 per card with a second from Adam Hanthorne.
The AT&T contract is for one year at $55 per month. Hanthorne made a motion to approve the contract with a second from Clay Andrews. All voted in favor.
Weston-Hubner explained the state new code that took effect July 1. Commissioners discussed the per deed or per legal description options. Andrews made a motion to adopt Ordinance 2019-1104B, approving the per deed endorsement fee of $10 with a second from Hanthorne. All voted in favor.
Jordan explained the Niches Land Trust interest in the area located on 450 North. Hart stated concern with the access and trespassing, as well as trash in the area. Charity Shettle, county resident, questioned if Niches can restrict access to the parcel or impose regulations later. Barce explained the lease is limiting to public boat access use only. Andrews made a motion to approve the one-year lease at bridge 53 access to Pine Creek with a second by Hanthorne. All voted in favor.
Jordan explained the Protection and Preservation of County Road Right-of-Way Ordinance, which will limit the farming in the intersections and road ditch right-of-way. The commissioners, Hart and Herndon discussed the fines and distances. Hanthorne suggested the fines following the property maintenance ordinance. The ordinance was tabled until the next meeting.
Several items were take care of in old business.
Jordan explained the ordinance which will remove the property taxes due on the parcel on the donated building resolution. Hanthorne made a motion to approve resolution 2019-1140C to forgive taxes in the amount of $1,683.51 with a second from Andrews. All voted in favor.
With the frost law ordinance Jordan explained the ordinance which will limit the gross weight of vehicle from Feb. 15 to April 15 unless otherwise given permission. The Commissioners, Hart and Herndon discussed the ordinance in detail as well as the fines. Hanthorne made a motion to adopt ordinance 2019-1140D with a second from Andrews. All voted in favor. Herndon will order signs to be posted.
The commissioners and Barce discussed the ordinance of the commissioner public meeting procedures in detail with the main concern of civility during meetings. The commissioners tabled the ordinance.
Barce explained the access to public records ordinance in detail. The actual cost of copies will ned to be further investigated. After much discussion the ordinance was tabled until a later meeting.
In zoning the property maintenance form was discussed, and it was to be distributed.
Within public comments, Conrad had concerns with the public meeting procedures.
Shettle questioned a previous ordinance concerning digital copies and questions concerning the right of way ordinance.