The Warren County Commissioners met for their second meeting of the month of March 2020.
Commissioners present for the meeting: Clay Andrews, Adam Hanthorne, Brian Jordan.
Also, in attendance were Jud Barce, County Attorney; Ingrid Barce, County Attorney; Matt Herndon, Highway Supervisor; Robin Weston-Hubner, Auditor; Randy Haddock, Surveyor; Rusty Hart, Sheriff; Phil Astell, EMA Director; John Kuiper, Zoning
Director; Ken Boruff, EMA Assistant Director.
Public in attendance were Curt Knecht, Beth Knecht, Neal Austin, Craig Greenwood, Melissa Dismore, Caleb James Stamm, Aaron Senesac, Jordan Bates, Randall Fink, Donna Scroggins, Noah Stannn, Paul Stamm, Aaron Byers, Denny Sondgerath.
The meeting was called to order by Jordan and he led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The commissioners went over new business.
The meeting agenda was amended to add Litzenberger Donated home Tax Form, What'sup 247 Community Calendar, Main Stream Broad Band, 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County, Community Action Appointment, EMA server. Andrews made a motion to approve the amended agenda with a second from Hanthorne, all voted in favor.
Andrews made a motion to approve the Feb. 18 meetings minutes with a second from Hanthorne, all voted in favor, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Andrews made a motion to approve the Feb. 18 through March 2 accounts payable claim dockets with a second from Hanthorne, all voted in favor.
Andrews made a motion to approve the Feb. 28 payroll dockets with a second from Hanthorne, all voted in favor.
From the highway department Herndon presented the bridge #92 form for the return of funding back to the state for commissioner signature. Bridge #36 work is continuing. Cement stabilization work is continuing as well. Jordan made a motion to return the $760,000 back to the state for bridge #92 as expense was too high with a second from Andrews, all voted in favor. Herndon explained the railroad has closed roads working on overpasses at 350.
The Ordinance Providing for Prisoner Reimbursement of the Cost of Incarceration was discussed. Hart explained the state legislature has allowed an increase from $35 to $37.50 for housing inmates. Jordan explained the council approved this ordinance at their last meeting. Hanthorne made a motion to approve Ordinance #2020-0224B with a second from Andrews, all voted in favor.
Knecht's explained the area being purchased off of 300N. Barce explained the description of the area and is working on an easement. Discussion concerning the width of the easement with Barce, commissioners. Knecht's stated they will maintain the county owned area. The parcel Knecht's are purchasing is currently landlocked as the county owns the land between the road and parcel. Hanthorne made a motion to approve the easement across county property pending legal description with a second by Andrews, all voted in favor.
Jordan explained the donation of the Litzenberger building and the IRS Form 8283. Andrews made a motion to approve the IRS Form 8283 pending appraisal documentation with a second from Hanthorne, all voted in favor.
Jordan explained the 3-year contract for $10,000 which will include free access to community organizations from What'sup 2417 Community Calendar. Hanthorne made a motion to approve the contract with What'sup 2417 to create a community calendar being paid from Economic Development Fund with a second from Andrews, all voted in favor. Contract will be delivered and sent to Barce for review.
Jordan explained the OKRA grant for broadband of $30,000 with Main Stream Fiber Networks paying $30,000 for engineering and development. Andrews made a motion to approve the application fee contract to be paid from Economic Development Fund with a seconded from Hanthorne, all voted in favor.
Stamm delivered information to the commissioners and sheriff concerning an ordinance establishing Warren County Indiana as a Second Amendment sanctuary county. Stamm further explained the Second Amendment sanctuary county. Hart explained the information as well. The ordinance was tabled until a later meeting.
Jordan read the letter from Community Action Program requesting appointment of Jennifer Larson to the Board of Directors representing Warren County for a period of April 2020 to April 2021. Hanthorne made a motion to reappoint Jennifer Larson to the Community Action Program Board with a second from Andrews, all voted in favor.
Astell and Boruff explained the need to purchase a router for approximately $150-200. Astell is requesting the server that was purchased 10-12 years ago be moved back to the EMA from the courthouse. This will allow access to rosters, certifications of fire departments as well as plans for other buildings for emergency agencies to utilize. Jordan will discuss with Axcess PC to be sure what is needed.
The group went over old business.
Hanthorne is working getting more information from the Pine Village Fire Department.
Elected officials and department head gave their comments.
Robin Weston-Hubner, auditor, said there will be a council meeting called for the Wind Farm Liaison position. Abstract information will be finished soon and then tax statements will be printed.
Jordan said The seats from the courtroom are in desperate need of repair. Jordan has a wood working shop looking at rebuilding or replacing as well as the doors the Judge requested being split for security reason.
Hart said new courthouse security officer has been hired and will begin Thursday.
Public comments were given.
Austin inquired if there is another avenue other than the website to notify of the wind farm road construction. Herndon explained the restrictions are for large truck traffic only as cars, trucks and emergency vehicles are allowed. Austin suggested using Code Red.
Sondgeroth inquired about the wind farm liaison position as well as farm tile repair work in the wind farm construction area.
There being no further business Hanthorne made a motion to adjourn with a second from Andrews, all voted in favor.