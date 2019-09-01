The Warren County Commissioners were sworn in their first meeting in August 2019 by Michelle Hetrick, clerk. Present for the meeting were Clay Andrews, Brian Jordan, Adam Hanthorne and Jud Barce, county attorney. Also in attendance were Matt Herndon, Jenny Hobaugh, Randy Haddock, John Kuiper, Phil Astell, Suzanna Etchison and Perry Conrad, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The commissioners conducted new business.
The meeting’s agenda was approved, as well as minutes from the July 12 special meeting and regular meeting. It approved the accounts payable claim dockets.
Within the highway department, Matt Herndon, highway department superintendent, explained the chip and seal work is continuing. Milestone will begin work on 1100S as part of the Community Crossings Grant. The trucks that were ordered last September are built and should be delivered in a month. Herndon stated Milestone will work on 750 after 1100S. The new ditching machine will possibly be delivered the week of Aug. 5. Herndon stated River Road and Mahaffy chip and seal are complete with Briscoe being the next road. Jordan stated an opportunity through KIRPC to have traffic counts done. Jordan suggested River Road as the road is already worn in. Herndon state Bridge 123 will be started that week. Highway will try to get the Litzenberger donated house repair work done soon.
Barce discussed council and commissioner joint meeting at 5 p.m. with NextEra. The abatement information was discussed and will be emailed to the commissioners and council in the next few days.
From the elected offical/department head comments, EMA director Phil Astell stated the Code Red has been successful since a change to the website which now includes Warren County. He is working to set a meeting with Jordan Creek Windfarm in a month or so to review a safety plan during construction of the wind turbines. Hanthorne state he will attend the safety meeting. Astell inquired about the Pine Village generator repair funding of approximately $1,300. Jordan explained they will look at the budget and inform Astell in the near future.
The board reviewed old business.
There was a discussion on several items that have been delayed over the last few months: security ordinance, Griffin Street vacation, Gregg street vacation and property maintenance ordinance/complaint form. These were tabled until a later meeting.
As for the Pine Village Fire Department Rope Rescue Funding request it was approved to move forward with the funding of $10,559 to be paid from the safety fund.
The board approved the five-year contract for Comcast direct optic fiber for $853.35 a month.
There was public comment.
Perry Conrad, county resident, inquired about the confined animal feeding operation, CAFO, ordinance change concerning the setbacks as well as special exceptions. John Kuiper, zoning director, explained that currently the ordinance states setbacks are a mile radius from CAFO to residence. Barce explained the ordinance change would be for the special exception process in regards to CAFO.
Susie Etchison, county resident, inquired about the joint meeting with Jordan Creek Windfarm. Etchison stated the wind turbines are in the 3.0 or larger. Jordan stated that the paperwork states 2.8. Etchison inquired about the change to the wind turbines as the county is in a contract. Barce explained they are permitted for a power level which effects the height. Etchison stated NextEra is changing the model of wind turbine and the setbacks are set for a 300 feet turbine and the models are for 500 feet wind turbines. Etchison is alarmed that the commissioners are allowing this to happen. Additionally, NextEra has filed with the FAA in Benton County but not in Warren County which does not seem right. Hanthorne explained the information from the 2016 states the height cannot be changed. Jordan will look into this and get back to Etchison.
Jasen and Spann, bridge inspectors, presented information concerning the bridge inspection and the contract. This is a four-year contract. Several repairs and replacements that are being worked on at this time. The process is INDOT will advertise qualifications, engineering firms present proposals to the highway and these will be scored by a group from the county. There will be no fees included on the proposal as this will allow the county to negotiate the contract. Jordan stated a working meeting with the highway in the future to look at this.