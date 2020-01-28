The Warren County Commissioners met for their first meeting of the month January.
Commissioners present for the meeting were Clay Andrews, Adam Hanthorne, Brian Jordan. Also in attendance were Jud Barce, county attorney; Jenny Hobaugh, highway department office manager; Matt Herndon, highway supervisor; Rusty Hart, sheriff; John Kuiper, zoning director; Randy Haddock, surveyor; Phil Astell, EMA director; and members of the public: Charity Shettle; Walt Wilson, E3 Bridge; Gerry White, office of community and rural affairs; Marci Burton; Hunter Armstrong; Andrews Joosten, govdeals.com; Sophia Rosa; Perry Conrad; Lori Austin; Carolyn Straw.
The meeting was called to order by Jordan, and he led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The meeting’s agenda was approved, with the additions of the OKRA grant, KIRPC 2020 reappointments, and Bridge 66 bid opening, according to the minutes of the meeting.
In the reorganization and election of officers for 2020: Hanthorne motioned to appoint Jordan as president of the commissioners and Andrews motioned to appoint Hanthorne vice president of the commissioners. Both were approved.
The commissioners retained and appointed: highway — Andrews, Hanthorne, Jordan; county farm — Andrews; county physical facilities — Jordan; ambulance — Hanthorne; jail — Hanthorne; tri county drainage — Andrews.
The meeting minutes from Dec. 16 were approved, as ell as the Dec. 16, 2019,-Jan. 6, 2020, accounts payable claim dockets and the payroll.
Hobaugh opened the one bid received from White Construction, Clinton, for Bridge 66. The bid is for $1.1 million. Estimates submitted to INDOT $466,100 of which $349,575 Community Crossings Grant, $116,525 county responsible. Many companies have requested more time to bid. Hobaugh stated they must be submitted by Feb. 4. After much discussion, the commissioners tabled the bid and will readvertise the bid opening on Feb. 3. The commissioners will review the bid prior to advertising.
Herndon explained there will be someone in to look at the bucket truck that burned. The board discussed the Benton County Drainage Board meeting Jan. 21. Meeting with INDOT Jan. 9 for bridge 92 to discuss federal grant. This is to explain the need, impact, etc. Herndon discussed the frost law signage and will present the artwork to the commissioners in a coming meeting.
Joosten explained and presented information concerning the sale of county surplus. The website helps sell surplus property. There are several counties currently using this service.
White explained a planning grant for the comprehensive plan. Andrews inquired about the grant planning and if the county qualifies. He explained the grant approval qualifications and process. The income survey or census must be 51 percent or more low to moderate income, certified grant administrator such as KIRPC qualifies to do the income summary. White explained the broadband planning grant. The comprehensive plan maximum grant would be $40,000 and county match of $4,000. This document will help with decision making for county planning. The broadband grant would be to identify the gaps in the county in order to have better broadband coverage. The maximum grant amount for the broadband is $50,000 with a 10 percent county match. The income survey will be paid by the county and good for four years. Comprehensive plan and broadband grants cannon to applied for at the same time. The commissioners discussed the income survey and contact KIRPC.
Jordan discussed with Michelle Stucky how has requested $500 from the county. LEDO $500, community foundation $500 and asking the county for $500. This is an art project through the school Andrews made a motion to pay $500 from the EDIT fund for the WHIN grant with a second from Hanthorne, all voted in favor.
Jordan explained that the commissioners would appoint two people to the board each year. Jordan will discuss with Paula Max for reappointment, as well. All voted in favor.
In old business, Barce explained the decommissioning bond for the Jordan Creek Windfarm is required by the WEC siting regulations in the zoning office. He further explained the decommissioning bond in detail. The ordinance does not state the salvage value. The bond would be for the salvage value overage. Jordan explained Benton County agreement one is $25,000/turbine. The current Warren County is $62,500/turbine Armstrong explained the total bond $7,925,400 and $9,200,000 entire project. Hanthorne suggested increasing to have cushion. Jordan explained no option to increase per estimates. Armstrong stated to increase would not be prudent as the county would could out ahead. Hanthorne inquired about the limit of removal depth. Armstrong explained four feet and above only. Discussion concerning other wind farms not many decommissioned to compare to. Conrad presented information concerning other project removal estimates from websites. Hanthorne inquired about copies of decommission agreements from other wind farms. Shettle presented information concerning decommission research, speed limit during project and other concerns. Jordan explained the road use agreement will address the speed limits during the project. Jordan explained the agreement that was signed in 2016 limits the decisions that can be made today. Carolyn Orr inquired about researching other project decommission agreements in other states. Much discussion concerning the details in the agreement. Hanthorne made a motion to table. Andrews made a motion to approve the decommissioning bond with a second from Jordan. Andrews and Jordan voted in favor. Hanthorne voted against.
Elected officials and department heads gave their comment.
Haddock explained the Benton County Drainage Board meeting Jan. 21 concerning the new drain. The reconstruction fees of $120 per year to the county as well as maintenance fee of $30/year for the county road right of way. Haddock inquired about the electric service at the county home site of electric fense, grain bin. Sheriff would like to use the electric at the gun range and will help pay the monthly fees. Electrician will need to look at the this as this was disconnected when the county home was removed. Herndon will remove the tree obstructing the electrical panels. The project will be looked into for costs.
Kuiper explained Rosa filled out a property maintenance claim. The landowner is deceased and a family member living there. The sheriff’s department delivered a letter to the house, but no response and no way to determine that they actually received it. Kuiper inquired of a better way to deliver letters. Barce stated it is considered served when delivered to the address. Rosa stated there is a lot of trash and many rats that are coming into her house due to the trash. Kuiper stated he has investigated the claim. Barce explained unsafe building order and ordinance violation fees. Kuiper has other claims filed in the county as well. Barce stated that the county can litigate the three items for ordinance violations. Jordan made a motion to approve a zoning violation for 9149 E. Second Ave. in Pine Village with a second from Hanthorne and all voted in favor. Jordan inquired about the zoning ordinance for solar. Kuiper stated solar is not in the zoning ordinance. Barce will look to add this. APC permitting of towers and solar farms Barce will address.
Hart informed the commissioners that Klinger Engineering will be closing their business and will no longer service generators. Jordan will contact Buckeye Power to check on maintenance of the jail generator. Hanthorne inquired about the repair work at the jail. Jordan explained the engineering service quote has been received previously and will need to be approved to move forward.
Astell explained the EMA board representative must be from the council and commissioners, civil air control, etc.
Weston-Hubner discussed internal controls as required by the state. An over site committee will need to be set up. Job descriptions for all county employees. Time sheets for appointed positions will be signed by the commissioners prior to being paid per SBOA.
Barce explained the advertising bill for the Griffin alley vacation has not been paid. The bill will be paid by commissioners and the auditor will add it to the tax bill from the vacation alley advertisement.
The security ordinances had the changes made that were requested.
In public comment, Shettle inquired about the solar zoning ordinance, and she discussed issues with the wind agreements and Steve Eberly being appointed to county boards.