More and more Warren County youths are enrolling 4-H.
Purdue Extension 4-H Program Assistant for Warren County Emily A. Grundy said numbers are up compared to this time last year.
It’s time for 4-H enrollment, which can be done online at 4honline.com, and it needs to be completed by Jan. 15.
“4-H provides many leadership possibilities, trips, camps and scholarship opportunities,” she said.
Youths may join Mini 4-H when they are in second grade and regular 4-H when they are in third grade. Mini 4-H projects include bugs, flight, food, garden, health, puppy and wildlife. Second graders can take up to two Mini 4-H projects.
4-H develops skills that youth can draw upon throughout their lives. Once youths are in third grade, they may choose from 33 different projects in the areas of animals, crops, horticulture, home, family, consumer, leadership, mechanical science, nature, aerospace, photography and scrapbooking.
“If you don’t see an area that appeals to you, or if Warren County doesn’t offer the project you would like to participate in, take the project, Do Your Own Thing, where you design your own project and complete it for viewing at the 2020 Warren County 4-H Fair, June 9–13. Projects can be taken for a total of 10 years,” said Grundy.
“We have a good mix of enrollment for livestock and non-livestock projects. Our two most popular projects are Swine and Arts & Crafts.”
There are 11 different 4-H clubs based all throughout the county.
“4-H is America’s largest youth development program. It teaches children responsibility, leadership skills, independence, and so much more. 4-H allows members to explore different areas of interest through hands-on learning activities and specialized programs, giving insight to future educational and career interests. And did I mention that 4-H is a ton of fun?” she said.
Anyone needing help with enrollment, or if there are questions, call the Extension office at 765-762-3231, or visit 14 Railroad St. in Williamsport.