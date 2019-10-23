The following athletes were recently named to the Wabash River Conference All-Conference Teams and will be honored at the fall sports banquet at the Beef House on Nov. 20. The All-Conference football and volleyball teams will be announced at a later date.
Boys' tennis: Fountain Central, team champion; Chris Webb, coach; Carson Eberly, Fountain Central; Calvin Springer, Covington; Brice Gilman, South Vermillion; Evan James, Parke Heritage; Myles Potter, Covington; Nolan Potter, Covington; Blake Boatman, South Vermillion; and Caiden Santos, South Vermillion.
Girls' golf: Seeger, team champion; Lori Grimmett, coach; Meghan Beyer, Seeger; Kaylee Kerr, Seeger; Allison Schawitch, South Vermillion; Bailey McCormick, South Vermillion; Corinne Moore, Covington; Jude Hunter, Seeger; Kaylee Brasker, Seeger; and Mandy Girdler, Parke Heritage.
Boys' cross country: Seeger, team champion; Miles Stucky, coach; Kolton Pearson, Seeger; Carson Pietrzak, Fountain Central; Nathaniel Hennessey, Seeger; Ethan Hernandez, Seeger; Thomas Odle, Seeger; Kyle Mellady, Fountain Central; Brandon Todd, Riverton Parke; Blake Bova, Covington; Jacob Rice, Fountain Central; and Justin Butts, Fountain Central.
Girls' cross country: Seeger, team champion; Miles Stucky, coach; Jennifer Romero, Seeger; Allison High, Seeger; Libby Smith, Seeger; Nataleigh Yarborough, Seeger; Bailey Duncan, Covington; Avah Watson, Seeger; Tyler Bowling, Fountain Central; Cece Rice, Attica; Leah Kirkpatrick, Seeger; and Reese Noble, Covington.