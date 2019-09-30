The Wabash River Conference boys’ individual tennis tournament began on Saturday at Fountain Central with twelve doubles teams and 18 singles players competing for all-conference honors which go to the top two pairs and four individuals.
With action completed on day one, the seeding has strongly held form with only two seeds, one in doubles and one in singles, going down.
In doubles, Sawyer Keeling & CJ Yager of Fountain Central captured an opening round win over a six-seeded pair while at singles, Reed Goodwin took down an eight-seed.
Play continues on Monday night with two more rounds of action culminating in the crowning of the WRC singles and doubles champions.
Doubles Competition
Round 1:
Fossi & Mullins (SV) def McCallister & Jacks (PH) 6-4, 6-3
#5 Holland & McFatridge (S) def Garrett & Blankenship (A) 6-0, 6-0
Batley & Kindell (C) def Ford & Peterson (S) 6-2, 6-2
S Keeling & Yager (FC) def #6 Jenkins & Jeffries (A) 6-2, 6-1
Round 2:
#1 M & N Potter (C) def Fossi & Mullins (SV) 6-1, 6-1
#4 J Keeling & Otero (FC) def #5 Holland & McFatridge (S) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Boatman & Santos (SV) def Batley & Kindell (C) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Ferguson & Gooch (PH) def S Keeling & Yager (FC) 6-1, 6-4
Round 3:
#1 M & N Potter (C) facing #4 J Keeling & Otero (FC)
#2 Boatman & Santos (SV) facing #3 Ferguson & Gooch (PH)
The winning pairs in round 3 earn all-WRC honors.
Singles Competition
Round 1:
Goodwin (A) def Turner (C) 6-2, 6-4
Marlatt (A) def Bowsher (PH) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Round 2:
#1 Eberly (FC) def Nelson (PH) 6-0, 6-0
Goodwin (A) def #8 Laffoon (S) 6-2, 6-3
#4 Gilman (SV) def Myers (FC) 6-1, 6-1
#5 Norton (C) def Alenduff (A) 6-2, 6-2
#2 Springer (C) def Marlatt (A) 6-0, 6-0
#7 VanLannen (SV) def Brooks-Ellis (S) 6-0, 6-2
#3 James (PH) def Hines (SV) 6-0, 6-0
#6 Linville (FC) def Girdler (S) 6-0,6 -0
Round 3:
#1 Eberly (FC) def Goodwin (A) 6-1, 6-0
#4 Gilman (SV) def #5 Norton (C) 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4
#2 Springer (C) def #7 VanLannen (SV) 6-3, 6-3
#3 James (PH) def #6 Linville (FC) 6-2, 6-2
Round 4:
#1 Eberly (C) facing #4 Gilman (SV)
#2 Springer (C) facing #3 James (PH)
These four players have earned all-WRC honors.