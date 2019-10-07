The Wabash River Conference boys’ individual tennis tournament concluded on Monday at Fountain Central with the semi-final and final matches.
As had been the case through much of Saturday, seeding held as all the favorites won in each match.
Doubles Competition
Round 3:
#1 Myles & Nolan Potter (C) def #4 Jacob Keeling & Denton Otero (FC) 6-4, 7-5
#2 Blake Boatman & Caiden Santos (SV) def #3 Riley Ferguson & Joel Gooch (PH) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Round 4 – Championship:
#1 M & N Potter (C) def #2 Boatman & Santos (SV) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
These four players earned All-WRC honors – it was the second such award for Nolan Potter.
Singles Competition
Round 4:
#1 Carson Eberly (FC) def #4 Brice Gilman (SV) 6-2, 6-0
#2 Calvin Springer (C) def #3 Evan James (PH) 6-0, 6-1
These four players have earned all-WRC honors.
Round 5 – Championship:
#1 Eberly (FC) def #2 Springer (C) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3)